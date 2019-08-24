Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL) and Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Contrasting side by side

Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE:GEL) and Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) have been rivals in the Oil & Gas Pipelines for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genesis Energy L.P. 22 0.91 N/A -0.57 0.00 Kinder Morgan Inc. 20 3.15 N/A 1.00 20.54

In table 1 we can see Genesis Energy L.P. and Kinder Morgan Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Genesis Energy L.P. and Kinder Morgan Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genesis Energy L.P. 0.00% -4% -1% Kinder Morgan Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 2.9%

Volatility and Risk

Genesis Energy L.P. has a beta of 1.22 and its 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Kinder Morgan Inc. is 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.83 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Genesis Energy L.P. are 1.1 and 0.9. Competitively, Kinder Morgan Inc. has 0.4 and 0.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Genesis Energy L.P.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kinder Morgan Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Genesis Energy L.P. and Kinder Morgan Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genesis Energy L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 Kinder Morgan Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Kinder Morgan Inc. is $21, which is potential 7.31% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Genesis Energy L.P. and Kinder Morgan Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.4% and 65.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 12.35% of Genesis Energy L.P.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 11% of Kinder Morgan Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genesis Energy L.P. -3.3% 4.53% 4.15% 8.65% -0.17% 23.71% Kinder Morgan Inc. -0.15% -1.25% 5.26% 13.99% 16.17% 34.07%

For the past year Genesis Energy L.P. was less bullish than Kinder Morgan Inc.

Summary

Kinder Morgan Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Genesis Energy L.P.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. It operates through four segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Refinery Services, Marine Transportation, and Supply and Logistics. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in the pipeline transportation and processing of crude oil and natural gas. This segment owns interests in approximately 1,437 miles of crude oil pipelines located offshore in the Gulf of Mexico. The Refinery Services segment processes high sulfur gas streams to remove sulfur for refineries. This segment provides services to 10 refining operations; and sells the by-product sodium hydrosulfide and caustic soda to industrial and commercial companies involved in the mining of base metals, such as copper and molybdenum, as well as in the production of pulp and paper. The Marine Transportation segment offers waterborne transportation of petroleum products and crude oil in North America. This segment owns a fleet of 83 barges with a combined transportation capacity of 2.9 million barrels; and 43 push/tow boats. The Supply and Logistics segment provides services to Gulf Coast crude oil refineries and producers through purchasing, transporting, storing, blending, and marketing crude oil and refined products. It operates a suite of approximately 200 trucks, 400 trailers, 523 railcars, and terminals and tankage with 4.6 million barrels of storage capacity in various locations along the Gulf Coast. This segment also transports crude oil and carbon dioxide (CO2). It owns 5 onshore crude oil pipeline systems with approximately 580 miles of pipe located primarily in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas, and Wyoming; and 2 CO2 pipelines with approximately 270 miles of pipe. In addition, the company produces natural soda ash. Genesis Energy, LLC serves as a general partner of the company. Genesis Energy, L.P. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities. The CO2 segment produces, transports, and markets CO2 for recovering crude oil from mature oil fields; and owns interests in/or operates oil fields and gas processing plants, as well as operates a crude oil pipeline system in West Texas. The Terminals segment owns and operates liquids and bulk terminals that transload and store refined petroleum products, crude oil, chemicals, and ethanol, as well as bulk products, including coal, petroleum coke, fertilizer, and steel and ore products; and owns tankers. The Products Pipelines segment owns and operates refined petroleum products, NGL, and crude oil and condensate pipelines; and associated product terminals and petroleum pipeline transmix facilities. The Kinder Morgan Canada segment owns and operates Trans Mountain pipeline system that transports crude oil and refined petroleum products from Edmonton, Alberta, and Canada to marketing terminals and refineries in British Columbia, Canada, and Washington; and jet fuel aviation turbine fuel pipeline that serves the Vancouver (Canada) International Airport. Kinder Morgan, Inc. owns interests in or operates approximately 84,000 miles of pipelines and 155 terminals. The company was formerly known as Kinder Morgan Holdco LLC and changed its name to Kinder Morgan, Inc. in February 2011. Kinder Morgan, Inc. was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.