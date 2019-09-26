Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL) and Holly Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Contrasting side by side

As Oil & Gas Pipelines businesses, Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE:GEL) and Holly Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:HEP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genesis Energy L.P. 22 0.99 N/A -0.57 0.00 Holly Energy Partners L.P. 28 5.02 N/A 1.74 16.70

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Genesis Energy L.P. and Holly Energy Partners L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE:GEL) and Holly Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:HEP)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genesis Energy L.P. 0.00% -4% -1% Holly Energy Partners L.P. 0.00% 41.9% 8.7%

Risk and Volatility

Genesis Energy L.P. has a beta of 1.22 and its 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Holly Energy Partners L.P.’s 26.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.74 beta.

Liquidity

1.1 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Genesis Energy L.P. Its rival Holly Energy Partners L.P.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Holly Energy Partners L.P. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Genesis Energy L.P.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 76.4% of Genesis Energy L.P. shares are held by institutional investors while 31.7% of Holly Energy Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors. Genesis Energy L.P.’s share held by insiders are 12.35%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Holly Energy Partners L.P. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genesis Energy L.P. -3.3% 4.53% 4.15% 8.65% -0.17% 23.71% Holly Energy Partners L.P. -3.19% 4.79% 7.45% -4.87% -5.97% 1.96%

For the past year Genesis Energy L.P.’s stock price has bigger growth than Holly Energy Partners L.P.

Summary

Holly Energy Partners L.P. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Genesis Energy L.P.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. It operates through four segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Refinery Services, Marine Transportation, and Supply and Logistics. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in the pipeline transportation and processing of crude oil and natural gas. This segment owns interests in approximately 1,437 miles of crude oil pipelines located offshore in the Gulf of Mexico. The Refinery Services segment processes high sulfur gas streams to remove sulfur for refineries. This segment provides services to 10 refining operations; and sells the by-product sodium hydrosulfide and caustic soda to industrial and commercial companies involved in the mining of base metals, such as copper and molybdenum, as well as in the production of pulp and paper. The Marine Transportation segment offers waterborne transportation of petroleum products and crude oil in North America. This segment owns a fleet of 83 barges with a combined transportation capacity of 2.9 million barrels; and 43 push/tow boats. The Supply and Logistics segment provides services to Gulf Coast crude oil refineries and producers through purchasing, transporting, storing, blending, and marketing crude oil and refined products. It operates a suite of approximately 200 trucks, 400 trailers, 523 railcars, and terminals and tankage with 4.6 million barrels of storage capacity in various locations along the Gulf Coast. This segment also transports crude oil and carbon dioxide (CO2). It owns 5 onshore crude oil pipeline systems with approximately 580 miles of pipe located primarily in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas, and Wyoming; and 2 CO2 pipelines with approximately 270 miles of pipe. In addition, the company produces natural soda ash. Genesis Energy, LLC serves as a general partner of the company. Genesis Energy, L.P. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Units. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as distillates, such as high- and low-sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils, and gases; crude oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil. It operates 24 main pipelines; crude gathering networks; 10 refined product terminals; 1 crude terminal; 8,300 track feet of rail storage; 7 locations with truck and/or rail racks; and tankages at 6 refining facility locations, as well as 5 refinery processing units. The company serves as the general partner of Holly Logistic Services, L.L.C. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. was founded in 2004 and is based in Dallas, Texas.