Genesis Asset Managers Llp Upped Yandex N V (YNDX) Stake by $2.85 Million; As Visa (V) Stock Price Rose, Park Presidio Capital Decreased Stake by $39.79 Million

Genesis Asset Managers Llp increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp bought 76,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 5.80M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $220.47 million, up from 5.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $37.68. About 1.46M shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 08/05/2018 – Fosun International/Yandex Story Published in Error (Correct); 29/05/2018 – Yandex Launches Yandex.Plus Subscription Service; 24/05/2018 – PROTEK PAO PRTK.MM AND YANDEX.MARKET SIGN AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP CATEGORY HEALTH ON NEW MARKETPLACE OF SBERBANK AND YANDEX; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX COMPLETED DEAL FOR YANDEX.MARKET JV; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B SHARE DILUTED RUB 7.10; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q REV. $464.0M; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +29%; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – EXPECT SEARCH AND PORTAL RUBLE-BASED REVENUE GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 19% TO 21% IN THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Yandex; 07/03/2018 Boundless to Host Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Server Enterprise

Park Presidio Capital Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 63.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc sold 230,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 135,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.43M, down from 365,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $395.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $176.45. About 5.70M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping; 09/05/2018 – VISA AND PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE ADOPTION OF DIGITAL AND MOBILE PAYMENTS IN CANADA; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES FY2018 GAAP AND ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 21% TO 22% RANGE, INCLUDING 6 PERCENTAGE POINT REDUCTION RESULTING FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 07/05/2018 – PENCE CALLS ON OTHER COUNTRIES TO TAKE STEPS AGAINST VENEZUELA, INCLUDING VISA RESTRICTIONS FOR LEADERS, EFFORTS TO STOP MONEY LAUNDERING AND ACTION TO HOLD MADURO ACCOUNTABLE; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Cross Border Volume Growth 11%; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q CROSS-BORDER VOLUMES +11%; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Net $2.6B; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the Iberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel; 28/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 4-5; 09/05/2018 – Women Execs at Visa Expected to Complain of ‘Bro’ Culture, Unequal Opportunity

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.85 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mirador Capital Partners LP has 14,703 shares for 1.26% of their portfolio. Wafra Inc owns 78,834 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Navellier & Incorporated invested 0.93% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Foster Dykema Cabot And Ma owns 90,545 shares. Riverpark Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5.29% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 71,132 shares. Pinnacle Assocs has 236,604 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Georgia-based Bowen Hanes And Co Incorporated has invested 1.84% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Interocean Cap Limited has invested 0.09% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Bbr Ltd Liability invested in 3,197 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth invested in 0.23% or 4,921 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn invested 0.62% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Cypress Grp has 3.66% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 106,853 shares. Alleghany Corp De holds 1.06M shares. Swiss Bank & Trust accumulated 6.42M shares. First Foundation has invested 0.93% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Park Presidio Capital Llc, which manages about $292.21 million and $802.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Univar Inc by 150,000 shares to 1.40 million shares, valued at $30.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 360,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC).

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Visa stock the biggest drag on the Dow, as payments sector suffers broad decline – MarketWatch” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa closes on Verifi deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Meet MyGini: A White Label App For Loyalty Programs – Benzinga” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Barrons.com and their article: “Buy Visa Stock Because Its Strategy Is Working, Analyst Says – Barron’s” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Internet of Things Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

More notable recent Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “27 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Yandex Stock: How to Trade the High-Flying Google of Russia – Nasdaq” published on March 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Yandex, VTB to launch investment service – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Top-Ranked Large-Cap Internet Stocks to Boost Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75 billion and $3.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp 1 Spon (NYSE:EDU) by 503,765 shares to 4.55 million shares, valued at $439.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 3.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 440,896 shares, and cut its stake in Bancolombia Adr (NYSE:CIB).