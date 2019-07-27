Genesis Asset Managers Llp Upped Its Cognizant Technology Soluti Ons (CTSH) Position by $33.48 Million; As Costar Group (CSGP) Share Price Rose, Bares Capital Management Lowered Holding

Genesis Asset Managers Llp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Soluti Ons (CTSH) by 11.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp bought 464,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.44M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $321.93M, up from 3.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Soluti Ons for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $66.4. About 1.57M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY – HIGH COURT OF CHENNAI INSTRUCTED INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT TO NOT TAKE FURTHER ACTION PENDING FURTHER HEARINGS BEFORE COURT; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Acquires Hedera Consulting, A Belgian Advisory And Analytics Company; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A STAY OF THE ACTIONS OF INDIAN INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT; 21/05/2018 – Cognizant Moves into Top 200 on 2018 Fortune 500 List; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Net $520M; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant cuts profit forecast due to tax hit; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Improved Customer Experience; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – COURT FURTHER GRANTED CO’S REQUEST TO ADDRESS ITD’S COLLECTION ACTIONS, SCHEDULED HEARING LATER IN APRIL

Bares Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Costar Group (CSGP) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc sold 40,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 551,097 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $257.04 million, down from 591,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Costar Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $634.26. About 217,173 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 30.64% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q REV. $274M, EST. $270.6M; 24/05/2018 – CoStar Group: CoStar Exclusive: Madison Marquette, PMRG Merging; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $380 Million to $390 Million; 22/05/2018 – The Mogharebi Group Named as 2017 CoStar Power Broker Award Winners; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group First Quarter Revenue Grows 21% and Net Income Increases 136% Year-over-Year; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 18/04/2018 – CoStar Group has calculated already more than 90 million square feet of retail space (including Bon-Ton) is set to close in 2018; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adjusted Ebitda $66 Million to $70 Million; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR CUT 158 JOBS IN INITIAL REDUCTION EARLIER THIS MONTH; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Microchip, Cuts CoStar

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited owns 31,052 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Victory Cap stated it has 0.1% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Pinebridge Investments LP has 0.29% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 199,552 shares. Massmutual Tru Co Fsb Adv holds 3 shares. Moreover, Destination Wealth has 0.01% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 2,007 shares. The Texas-based South Texas Money Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Sawgrass Asset Limited Liability Corporation, a Florida-based fund reported 267,947 shares. Cambridge Invest Advsrs owns 83,400 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 171,102 were accumulated by Regions Fincl. Highvista Strategies Lc holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 7,500 shares. First Interstate State Bank invested in 0% or 230 shares. Amer Gp invested in 259,731 shares. Moreover, Sit Inv Associates has 0.01% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Advisors Asset Mgmt Inc holds 19,296 shares. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 269,710 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $1.03 million activity. Humphries Brian had bought 19,000 shares worth $1.16 million on Thursday, May 23. $48,650 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) was sold by Middleton Sean on Monday, February 4.

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75 billion and $3.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 2.38M shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $69.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 104,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 585,744 shares, and cut its stake in Pricesmart Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT).

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50M and $3.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interactive Brokers Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 255,098 shares to 7.18M shares, valued at $372.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Papa John’s International Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 301,159 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.87M shares, and has risen its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TYL).