Genesis Asset Managers Llp Upped Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA) Holding; Geospace Technologies (GEOS) Shareholder Rutabaga Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position as Share Price Rose

Genesis Asset Managers Llp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) by 5.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp bought 202,544 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 4.09M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $746.02M, up from 3.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $421.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $162.06. About 20.22 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/05/2018 – “Among the widest regulatory gaps that support Chinese unicorns and decacorns such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. & Tencent Holdings Ltd; 12/04/2018 – WARBURG PINCUS WP.UL IN TALKS TO INVEST IN $8 BLN FUNDRAISING ROUND FOR CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL; 03/05/2018 – 3 Charts to Know: Will Alibaba Earnings Show Profit Fall? (Video); 23/05/2018 – Three lessons for entrepreneurs from Alibaba’s Taobao University; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon is, says CEO of Swatch; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S TSAI: US CHINA TRADE WAR WILL ‘HURT AMERICAN FARMERS’; 07/03/2018 – Jonathan Cheng: South China Morning Post, citing S. Korean sources: N. Korea may propose sending Kim Yo Jong to Washington for; 02/04/2018 – BEIJING HUALIAN DEPARTMENT STORE SAYS DEAL TO BRING IN ONE-OFF AFTER-TAX INVESTMENT GAINS OF AROUND 430-510 MLN YUAN; 06/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed Paytm Mall may raise USD 500 million in funding round led by SoftBank, sources say; 27/03/2018 – Alaska Governor: Tech giant Alibaba Group joins Opportunity Alaska: China Trade Mission

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Geospace Technologies Corporation (GEOS) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 33,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.10% . The hedge fund held 429,883 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56 million, down from 463,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Geospace Technologies Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.43M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $13.53. About 79,012 shares traded. Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS) has risen 12.30% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.30% the S&P500. Some Historical GEOS News: 22/05/2018 – GeoSpace Labs Ready to Save ONE20 ELD Jobs; 03/05/2018 – Geospace Technologies 2Q Loss $4.73M; 03/04/2018 – LEMELSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC- CALLING FOR IMMEDIATE REMOVAL, FOR CAUSE, OF RICK WHEELER, CEO AND TOM MCENTIRE, CFO OF GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES; 23/05/2018 – GeoSpace Labs Ready to Save ONE20 ELD Fleets; 03/04/2018 – LEMELSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC- CALLING GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES’ BOARD TO IMMEDIATELY EXPLORE A SALE OF THE COMPANY; 03/04/2018 – GEOS HOLDER LEMELSON CALLS FOR REPLACEMENT OF MANAGEMENT; 07/05/2018 – Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP is Investigating Geospace Technologies Corporation (GEOS) on Behalf of its Shareholders; 03/05/2018 – Geospace Technologies 2Q Loss/Shr 36c; 03/04/2018 – LEMELSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC REPORTS 8.4 PCT STAKE IN GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES CORP AS OF FEB 8, 2018 – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 Lemelson Capital Management, LLC Reports 8.4% Stake In Geospace Technologies

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75 billion and $3.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in America Movil Adr (NYSE:AMX) by 194,165 shares to 5.66M shares, valued at $80.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Cash Financial Services (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 240,804 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 479,059 shares, and cut its stake in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA).

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07B and $361.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) by 34,250 shares to 222,969 shares, valued at $12.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Motorcar Parts Of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 552,446 shares in the quarter, for a total of 665,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Manitowoc Company Inc..