Genesis Asset Managers Llp Upped 58.Com (WUBA) Position; 0 Analysts Covering Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALDR)

Among 5 analysts covering Alder BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Alder BioPharmaceuticals has $2000 highest and $1800 lowest target. $18.90’s average target is 1.07% above currents $18.7 stock price. Alder BioPharmaceuticals had 9 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, September 17 by UBS. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $1900 target in Tuesday, September 17 report. Morgan Stanley upgraded the shares of ALDR in report on Tuesday, September 17 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, September 17 by Mizuho. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, September 17 by Canaccord Genuity. See Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) latest ratings:

17/09/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold New Target: $20.0000 Downgrade

17/09/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Neutral Old Target: $15.0000 New Target: $18.0000 Maintain

17/09/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: $11.0000 New Target: $19.0000 Maintain

17/09/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $9.0000 New Target: $19.5000 Upgrade

17/09/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $15.0000 New Target: $18.0000 Upgrade

17/09/2019 Broker: Needham Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

10/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Credit Suisse

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

12/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

Genesis Asset Managers Llp increased 58.Com Inc (WUBA) stake by 1.57% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Genesis Asset Managers Llp acquired 122,911 shares as 58.Com Inc (WUBA)’s stock declined 20.77%. The Genesis Asset Managers Llp holds 7.97M shares with $495.60 million value, up from 7.85 million last quarter. 58.Com Inc now has $8.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $55.7. About 665,247 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q REV. $393.0M, EST. $371.1M; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 90.5% COMPARED WITH 89.9% IN SAME QUARTER OF 2016; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q Rev $2.47B; 07/05/2018 – JENERATION CAPITAL WELCOMES JASON TAN AS PARTNER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB3.69 (US$0.56); 07/03/2018 – 58.COM SEES REV. FOR 1Q RMB2.29B- RMB2.39B; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N -QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS WERE RMB2.05 (US$0.33); 10/05/2018 – finzine: $WUBA $MS Jeneration Capital Raising New $800 Million Fund, Sources Say via; 23/05/2018 – Correct: 58.com 1Q Rev $393M; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 33C, EST. 22C

Genesis Asset Managers Llp decreased Hdb Us Hdfc Bank Ltd Adr (NYSE:HDB) stake by 5,476 shares to 90,066 valued at $11.71M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Loma Negra stake by 94,364 shares and now owns 2.95M shares. Liberty Latin America Class A was reduced too.

The stock increased 1.08% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $18.7. About 14.65M shares traded or 726.72% up from the average. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) has declined 43.62% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ALDR News: 24/04/2018 – ALDER BIOPHARMA – DATA PRESENTED AT AAN ANNUAL MEETING DEMONSTRATE EPTINEZUMAB FURTHER REDUCES MIGRAINE RISK FOLLOWING 3RD, 4TH QUARTERLY INFUSIONS; 15/05/2018 – Partner Management Buys New 3.7% Position in Alder Bio; 30/04/2018 – DOR-ALON COMMENTS ON GOVT. CUT IN GASOLINE MARKETING MARGIN; 26/04/2018 – Alder BioPharmaceuticals® Appoints Jeremy Green to its Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Alon Reports FCCU Disruption at Big Spring, Texas, Refinery; 09/03/2018 – Alon Reports Operational Problems at Big Spring, Texas, Refinery; 23/03/2018 – ALDER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS HOLDER REDMILE EXPECTS TO SEEK TALKS; 25/04/2018 – ALDR: NEW DATA SHOWS EPTINEZUMAB BOOSTS MIGRAINE-FREE INTERVALS; 26/04/2018 – Alder BioPharmaceuticals Appoints Jeremy Green to Its Bd of Directors; 24/04/2018 – ALDER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS INC – MORE THAN 50% OF PATIENTS ACHIEVED A 75% REDUCTION OR GREATER OF MIGRAINE DAYS