Genesis Asset Managers Llp Trimmed Its Yandex N V (YNDX) Position; KOC HOLDINGS AS UNSPONSORED ADR TURKEY (KHOLY) Shorts Down By 55.32%

KOC HOLDINGS AS UNSPONSORED ADR TURKEY (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) had a decrease of 55.32% in short interest. KHOLY’s SI was 80,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 55.32% from 180,400 shares previously. With 34,500 avg volume, 2 days are for KOC HOLDINGS AS UNSPONSORED ADR TURKEY (OTCMKTS:KHOLY)’s short sellers to cover KHOLY’s short positions. The stock increased 2.91% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $15.56. About 12,104 shares traded. KoÃ§ Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) has 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Genesis Asset Managers Llp decreased Yandex N V (YNDX) stake by 6.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Genesis Asset Managers Llp sold 387,400 shares as Yandex N V (YNDX)’s stock rose 7.24%. The Genesis Asset Managers Llp holds 5.72M shares with $196.60M value, down from 6.11 million last quarter. Yandex N V now has $13.38B valuation. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $39.82. About 1.16 million shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 4.16% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Net $32.3M; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX COMPLETED DEAL FOR YANDEX.MARKET JV; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX HEADLINES PUBLISHED IN ERROR; 22/05/2018 – Boundless Introduces New Lightweight, Portable, Offline Basemap Server; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES MINOR BOOST TO TAXI BUSINESS FROM 2018 WORLD CUP; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 08/05/2018 – Fosun International/Yandex Story Published in Error (Correct); 26/04/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $41; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +29%; 09/03/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40

KoÃ§ Holding Anonim Sirketi operates in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other sectors worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.88 billion. It distributes liquefied petroleum gas as autogas, cylinder gas, and bulk gas; makes and sells LPG cylinders, tanks, valves and regulators, and LPG-operated devices; sells natural gas; produces iron ore, zinc, lead, silver, and copper ore concentrates; and operates oil refineries. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also makes commercial vehicles, buses, tractors, and defense land vehicles; and operates 33 dealership branches that provide a range of automotive services and products, such as new and used car sales, after sales services, wholesale spare parts and accessories sales, finance, insurance, car care services, daily car rental, and operational leasing.

