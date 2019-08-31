Genesis Asset Managers Llp Trimmed Its Holding in Credicorp LTD (BAP) by $24.94 Million; Somerset Trust Company Has Upped Centene Del Com (CNC) Position

Somerset Trust Company increased its stake in Centene Corp Del Com (CNC) by 99.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Trust Company bought 7,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 15,964 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $847,000, up from 8,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Trust Company who had been investing in Centene Corp Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $46.62. About 2.86M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 25/05/2018 – CENTENE’S WASHINGTON UNIT SELECTED FOR MEDICAID CONTRACT; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs; 20/04/2018 – DJ Centene Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNC); 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 EPS $4.36-EPS $4.70; 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene cuts 2018 forecast after delays in closing Fidelis acquisition

Genesis Asset Managers Llp decreased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 15.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp sold 104,353 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 585,744 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.55 million, down from 690,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $3.78 during the last trading session, reaching $207.12. About 219,616 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 20/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s Earnings Release and Conference Call 1Q18; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q LOANS PEN100.57B; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD SAYS NOTIFIES THAT ITS CEO, WALTER BAYLY, HAD A CORONARY EVENT DURING WEEKEND; 10/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s “1Q18 quiet period”; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO IN STABLE CONDITION, ‘OUT OF DANGER’; 07/05/2018 – CREDICORP CREDICORP CONTINUES REORGANIZING UNITS IN PERU; 07/05/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp continues reorganizing its subsidiaries in Peru; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD – DURING ABSENCE OF BAYLY THE TWO DEPUTY CEOS, ALVARO CORREA AND GIANFRANCO FERRARI, WILL ASSUME BAYLY’S RESPONSIBILITIES; 07/05/2018 – Credicorp Continues Reorganizing Its Subsidiaries in Peru; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: Bayly ‘Should Fully Recover Within Two Weeks’

Somerset Trust Company, which manages about $190.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machscom (NYSE:IBM) by 11,721 shares to 84 shares, valued at $12,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savant Capital Lc owns 7,579 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Virtu Financial Lc has invested 0.12% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Natixis owns 533,533 shares. Cypress Grp, Florida-based fund reported 18,034 shares. Viking Global Invsts Limited Partnership owns 4.20M shares. Wright Serv holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 33,721 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 192,389 shares. Cortland Inc Mo holds 635,111 shares. Dubuque State Bank & Tru reported 162 shares. 22,379 are owned by One Trading L P. First Tru Advisors Lp has 987,452 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Glenview Mgmt Lc invested 0.34% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Regions Fin Corporation reported 9,412 shares stake. Campbell Inv Adviser Limited Co has invested 0.14% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Endurant Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 54,995 shares.