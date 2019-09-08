Genesis Asset Managers Llp Stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) Cut by $13.17 Million; As Comcast New (CMCSA) Stock Declined, Holder Coldstream Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 375.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc bought 70,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 88,688 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.55M, up from 18,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $46.35. About 13.10M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 18/04/2018 – AT&T’s Merger Boss Mocks U.S. Claim About Comcast Coordination; 07/05/2018 – Comcast will also acquire 100 percent of U.K. satellite TV provider Sky as part of the deal, whose total value could top $100 billion; 20/03/2018 – Jesse Rodriguez: BREAKING: NBC News confirms Cambridge Analytica has suspended CEO Alexander Nix pending investigation; 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC; 08/05/2018 – Comcast would probably covet Sky, Star and Hulu; 25/04/2018 – Comcast formalizes its bid for British broadcaster Sky; 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s cash offer for Fox assets may have difficult tax implications; 15/05/2018 – Comcast’s all-cash bid could pit Murdoch against Fox shareholders; 22/05/2018 – Comcast Announces Nationwide Launch of xFi Pods: A New, Whole-Home Mesh WiFi System; 07/05/2018 – Comcast formally notifies Brussels of intention to bid for Sky

Genesis Asset Managers Llp decreased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 6.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp sold 387,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 5.72 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $196.60M, down from 6.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $37.99. About 1.40M shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES MINOR BOOST TO TAXI BUSINESS FROM 2018 WORLD CUP; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX CLOSE YANDEX.MARKET DEAL; 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google; 29/05/2018 – Yandex also unveiled an online delivery platform similar to Amazon Prime; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 29/05/2018 – Russian tech giant Yandex has unveiled a new smart speaker; 07/03/2018 Boundless to Host Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Server Enterprise; 22/05/2018 – Boundless Introduces New Lightweight, Portable, Offline Basemap Server; 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES EBITDA LOSS FROM TAXI FLAT Y/Y DESPITE UBER MERGER

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75B and $3.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Soluti Ons (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 464,980 shares to 4.44 million shares, valued at $321.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bancolombia Adr (NYSE:CIB) by 187,128 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.44 million shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Latin America Class A.

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 28.57% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $114.65 million for 26.38 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc by 8,969 shares to 28,328 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 59,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 227,201 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

