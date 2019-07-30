Genesis Asset Managers Llp Stake in Weibo (WB) Has Raised by $52.89 Million as Shares Declined; Cummins (CMI) Holding Held by Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp

Genesis Asset Managers Llp increased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 92.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp bought 1.65M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.44M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.54M, up from 1.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $40. About 728,599 shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 45.28% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.71% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q EPS 44c; 13/04/2018 – Weibo to ban gay, violent content from platform; 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 04/04/2018 China Unveils Retaliation Plan for U.S. Tariffs — State TV Weibo; 10/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Itau Unibanco Holding S.A, Weibo, Redhill Biopharma, Shenandoah Telecommunications; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 16/04/2018 – But after backlash from Weibo users, the company backtracked; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Net $99.1M; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO SEES 2Q NET REV. $420.0M TO $430.0M, EST. $417.4M

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 84.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought 5,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,410 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.87% or $8.47 during the last trading session, reaching $165.5. About 1.60 million shares traded or 35.09% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – Cummins: Product Campaign Subject to Regulatory Approval; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 664M RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Had Seen 2018 Revenue Up 4%-8%; 03/05/2018 – CUMMINS INC CMI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $154 FROM $188; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Adj EPS $2.43; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Posts $187M Pretax Charge in 1Q for Expected Costs of Campaign; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 09/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia bowler Cummins out of IPL with back injury; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $94,399 activity. $30,900 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) was sold by Embree Tracy A on Wednesday, February 6.

