Genesis Asset Managers Llp Stake in Infosys Technology LTD Adr (INFY) Has Decreased by $2.15 Million as Stock Rose; Tocqueville Asset Management LP Has Cut Grace W R & Co Del New Com Stk (GRA) Holding by $2.51 Million; Valuation Declined

Genesis Asset Managers Llp decreased its stake in Infosys Technology Ltd Adr (INFY) by 10.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp sold 215,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The institutional investor held 1.84M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.73 million, down from 2.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Infosys Technology Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $11.06. About 5.09M shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS SEES FY OPER MARGIN 22% TO 24%; 05/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets CORE Adds Infosys; 13/04/2018 – Infosys 4Q Rev $2.81B; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS IDENTIFIES INR104B TO BE PAID TO SHRHOLDERS IN FY19; 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS’ EXEC SAYS SIZE OF OVERALL DIGITAL DEALS IS IMPROVING; 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS’ EXEC SAYS SPENDS FROM NORTH AMERICAN CLIENTS EXPECTED TO COME BACK LATER THIS YEAR; 12/03/2018 – Infosys Announces its Intent to Voluntarily Delist from Euronext Paris and Euronext London Exchanges; 11/05/2018 – INFOSYS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR RAVI VENKATESAN RESIGNS; 26/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Infosys development at airport to have college campus-like feel; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS TO ACQUIRE WONGDOODY FOR UP TO $75M

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New Com Stk (GRA) by 8.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp sold 32,993 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The institutional investor held 360,522 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.44 million, down from 393,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $66.18. About 176,774 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 07/05/2018 – DAVID WINTER – MAY ENTER INTO DISCUSSIONS WITH DIRECTORS, OFFICERS OF W. R. GRACE IN CONNECTION WITH DAVID WINTER’S INVESTMENT IN THE W. R. GRACE; 03/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – THE NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES HAS 7-YR TERM LOAN FACILITY OF $950 MLN & 5-YR $400 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 09/05/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – HUDSON LA FORCE TO SUCCEED FRED FESTA AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle Completes $416M Sale of Portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W.R. Grace; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL DECLINES COMMENT ON WR GRACE SPECULATION; 24/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – LICENSED ITS UNIPOL PP PROCESS TECHNOLOGY TO INTER PIPELINE LTD. FOR HEARTLAND PETROCHEMICAL COMPLEX LOCATED IN ALBERTA; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – RAISING FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – WILL INSTITUTE A SURCHARGE OF $0.35 PER POUND ON PRICE OF ITS SULFUR OXIDES REDUCTION ADDITIVES; 14/05/2018 – Grace Announces Departure of CFO and Appointment of Interim CFO; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE – LOWER SUPPLY, CAUSED BY U.S. SANCTIONS ON RUSSIA & INCREASED ENVIRONMENTAL RESTRICTIONS IN CHINA, HELPED IN ESCALATING VANADIUM PRICES

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75 billion and $3.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Latin America Class C by 851,500 shares to 12.27M shares, valued at $210.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 2.05 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.18M shares, and has risen its stake in 58.Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA).

Analysts await Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.13 per share. INFY’s profit will be $580.46 million for 19.75 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Infosys Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

More notable recent Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “JAGGAER and EdgeVerve Provide Roadmap for Enterprise Intelligent Automation and Artificial Intelligence Initiatives – GlobeNewswire” on September 04, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Cybersecurity a Board Room Imperative in Nearly 50 Percent of Global Enterprises – PRNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Infosys Announces the Launch of the Live Enterprise Suite – PRNewswire” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Infosys Ranked Number 3 on 2019 Forbes ‘World’s Best Regarded Companies’ List – PRNewswire” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Infosys Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold GRA shares while 77 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.83 million shares or 1.44% less from 56.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 36,367 shares. Echo Street Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 2.00M shares. Moreover, Iridian Asset Mgmt Lc Ct has 2.2% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Stifel Fin Corporation owns 0% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 16,418 shares. First Manhattan has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Sei Investments holds 0.02% or 92,370 shares in its portfolio. Intll Group owns 1,397 shares. Vanguard Group owns 6.05 million shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.01% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) or 32,591 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al, a Virginia-based fund reported 7,800 shares. 17,715 were accumulated by Advisory Rech. Aqr Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 528,421 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Company owns 0.12% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 708,881 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares owns 0.02% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 12,647 shares.

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62B and $7.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Continental Ag by 3,970 shares to 162,030 shares, valued at $23.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lazard Ltd Shs A (NYSE:LAZ) by 41,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 169,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard International Equity (VWO).

Analysts await W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, down 17.12% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.11 per share. GRA’s profit will be $61.40M for 17.98 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by W. R. Grace & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.69% negative EPS growth.