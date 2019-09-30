Genesis Asset Managers Llp Stake in America Movil Adr (AMX) Cut by $2.46 Million; Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Position in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (ACN) Boosted by $447,120

Genesis Asset Managers Llp decreased its stake in America Movil Adr (AMX) by 3.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp sold 175,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.05% . The institutional investor held 5.48M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.83 million, down from 5.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in America Movil Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $14.66. About 1.48M shares traded. America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has declined 18.52% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 24/04/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL SAYS 1Q NET PROFIT 18.087 BLN PESOS; 19/04/2018 – IGNORE: AMERICA MOVIL POSTED 4Q EARNINGS FEB. 13; 24/04/2018 – America Movil 1Q Net Profit Down 51% on Year to MXN17.7 Billion; 09/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL SAB DE CV AMX.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $21; 18/04/2018 – Mexico’s top court sides with America Movil, says Telmex can charge rivals; 17/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVES DIVIDEND OF MXN0.32/SHARE; 05/03/2018 Mexico regulator approves America Movil fixed-line separation plan; 24/04/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL SAYS 1Q REVENUE 253.4 BLN PESOS; 05/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL SAYS TO CHALLENGE MEXICO REGULATOR’S ORDER; 24/04/2018 – America Movil 1Q Ebitda Down 0.8% on Year to MXN71.2 Billion

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (ACN) by 11.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc bought 2,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 22,929 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.24 million, up from 20,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $191.38. About 2.01 million shares traded or 8.51% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – TRANSACTION WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT ON ITS FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS; 21/05/2018 – Accenture Awarded U.S. Patent for ZBx Al Platform that Categorizes Data for Zero-Based Spend Analysis; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Makes New Challenge to Ad Agencies With Online Buying; 09/05/2018 – Insurers Must Reskill and Reshape Their Workforces to Seize Growth Opportunities from Artificial Intelligence, According to; 22/03/2018 – Investment in lnsurtech Industry Surged in 2017, with Europe Emerging as Key lnsurtech Hub, Accenture Analysis Finds; 29/03/2018 – Tinker Federal Credit Union Selects Mortgage Cadence as Best-In-Class Technology Partner; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems lntegrator Partner of the Year Award as part of the 2018 IBM Watson Beacon Awards; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Sees FY EPS $6.40-EPS $6.49; 15/03/2018 – Accenture Named #1 IT Service Provider by Everest Group; 13/03/2018 – Accenture Appoints Vukani Mngxati Country Managing Director for South Africa

Analysts await America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 13.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.3 per share. AMX’s profit will be $1.12 billion for 10.78 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.55% EPS growth.

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75 billion and $3.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Soluti Ons (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 686,300 shares to 5.13M shares, valued at $325.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 76,967 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.80 million shares, and has risen its stake in 58.Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA).

