Genesis Asset Managers Llp Stake in 58.Com (WUBA) Upped by $17.70 Million; As Vmware Cl A Class A (VMW) Stock Value Rose, Carroll Financial Associates Has Increased Holding by $345,960

Genesis Asset Managers Llp increased its stake in 58.Com Inc (WUBA) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp bought 272,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7.85 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $515.51 million, up from 7.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in 58.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.60% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $59.5. About 729,124 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 28.96% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.39% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 23/05/2018 – 58.COM SEES 2Q REV. RMB3.1B-RMB3.2B; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q REV. $393.0M, EST. $371.1M; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM 4Q REV. $423.1M, EST. $408.6M; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 90.5% COMPARED WITH 89.9% IN SAME QUARTER OF 2016; 10/05/2018 – finzine: $WUBA $MS Jeneration Capital Raising New $800 Million Fund, Sources Say via; 09/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM SEES REV. FOR 1Q RMB2.29B- RMB2.39B; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q EPS 19c; 23/05/2018 – Correct: 58.com 1Q Rev $393M; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB1.17 (US$0.19)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc increased its stake in Vmware Inc Cl A Class A (VMW) by 8008.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc bought 1,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,946 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $351,000, up from 24 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Vmware Inc Cl A Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $4.04 during the last trading session, reaching $165.14. About 1.44M shares traded or 25.04% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 71.52% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.09% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 17/04/2018 – CARL ICAHN HAS TAKEN A ‘MEDIUM’-SIZED STAKE IN VMWARE – CNBC, CITING; 17/05/2018 – DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES, INCLUDING A POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION BETWEEN DELL AND VMWARE; 25/04/2018 – VMWARE SVP DHAWAN SAID TO BE NAMED CEO AT INSTART LOGIC; 21/05/2018 – VMware Integrated OpenStack Drives 5G Readiness and Fastest Path to Production OpenStack Deployment for Accelerating Digital Transformation; 29/05/2018 – RoundTower Wins VMware Americas Solution Provider Partner of the Year; 03/05/2018 – Benu Networks’ Virtual Service Edge Platform Achieves VMware Ready Status; 07/03/2018 – VMWARE INC – VMWARE CLOUD ON AMAZON WEB SERVICES IS NOW AVAILABLE IN EUROPE; 11/05/2018 – UBER’S LEADING CFO CANDIDATE, VMWARE INC CFO ZANE ROWE, RECENTLY INDICATED HE WILL TURN DOWN JOB – WSJ, CITING; 07/03/2018 – With VMware Cloud on AWS Certification, SHI Further Expands Cloud Competency; 18/05/2018 – Michael Dell’s Firm Mulls Deal With VMware Tracker — Barrons.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Wetherby Asset Management has invested 0.05% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Daiwa Secs Grp owns 3,783 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Greenleaf Trust reported 2,983 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has invested 0% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Goodwin Daniel L holds 0.12% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) or 1,500 shares. 8,251 are owned by Tuttle Tactical Mgmt. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Incorporated has 0.01% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 450 shares. Park Avenue Limited Co invested in 1,101 shares. Da Davidson holds 0.01% or 2,293 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Hightower Advisors Ltd invested in 0.02% or 13,770 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt stated it has 3,495 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability reported 0.11% stake. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.03% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.02% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Carroll Financial Associates Inc, which manages about $1.57 billion and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,886 shares to 104,356 shares, valued at $19.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index Etf (FNDX) by 16,122 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 218,432 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Diversified Return International Equity Etf.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $9.83 million activity. Shares for $4.42 million were sold by GELSINGER PATRICK P. POONEN SANJAY sold $2.39M worth of stock.

