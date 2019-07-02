Genesis Asset Managers Llp Raised Cognizant Technology Soluti Ons (CTSH) Holding by $33.48 Million; General Mls (GIS) Position Lifted by Hamlin Capital Management Llc

Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 1.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc bought 8,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 580,496 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.04 million, up from 571,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $53.55. About 3.28 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – General Mills Borrows $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Purchase; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: FTC Grants Early Termination of Waiting Period; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Quarterly Dividend Declared; 21/03/2018 – General Mills’ sales rise 2.3 percent; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Approximately $6.1 Billion Of General Mills Acquisition Bonds; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes in Connection with Pending Acquisition of Blue Buffa; 20/04/2018 – DJ General Mills Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GIS); 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Board of Directors; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Gross Margin 32.3%; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q EPS $1.62

Genesis Asset Managers Llp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Soluti Ons (CTSH) by 11.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp bought 464,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.44 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $321.93M, up from 3.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Soluti Ons for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $64.36. About 2.59M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Rev $3.91B; 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Investors (CTSH); 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.47; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.53; 02/05/2018 – COGNIZANT BUYS HEDERA CONSULTING, A BELGIAN ADVISORY, ANALYTICS; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Acquires Hedera Consulting, A Belgian Advisory And Analytics Company; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Rev $16.05B-$16.3B

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $347,376 activity.

Hamlin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.70B and $2.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 194,588 shares to 754,947 shares, valued at $78.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 9,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 603,272 shares, and cut its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG).

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75B and $3.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 104,353 shares to 585,744 shares, valued at $140.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pricesmart Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 76,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.17 million shares, and cut its stake in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA).

Since January 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 6 sales for $898,716 activity. Frank Malcolm sold $448,683 worth of stock. $1.16M worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) was bought by Humphries Brian. 838 shares were sold by Telesmanic Robert, worth $54,470 on Friday, January 11. On Thursday, January 24 the insider Middleton Sean sold $27,416. $190,667 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) shares were sold by Lennox James Patrick.

