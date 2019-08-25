Genesis Asset Managers Llp Position in Sina (SINA) Has Trimmed by $145.29 Million; Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Shareholder Snow Capital Management LP Decreased Position by $1.31 Million as Stock Declined

Snow Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 64.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp sold 22,238 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 12,424 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $741,000, down from 34,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $50.07. About 1.55 million shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 06/03/2018 Andrew Stordeur Joins Sundial’s Senior Leadership Team as Chief Commercial Officer; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP.A); 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Sally Beauty, Exits Molson Coors; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Misses As Volumes Run Drier — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer weighs Michael Kors against Molson Coors and uses the drastically different companies to teach an investing lesson; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company June Investor Events; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 2018 TARGETS UNCHANGED; 02/05/2018 – US beer buzzkill sends Molson Coors to 4-year low; 01/04/2018 – MOLSON COORS MAY BE INTERESTED IN PARTS OF CONVIVIALITY: TIMES; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees Underlying Effective Tax Rate in the Range of 18%-22 % for 2018

Genesis Asset Managers Llp decreased its stake in Sina Corp (SINA) by 67.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp sold 2.38M shares as the company’s stock declined 38.25% . The institutional investor held 1.13M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.96 million, down from 3.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Sina Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $40.19. About 685,951 shares traded. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 51.52% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 06/03/2018 Sina Offers Real-Time Market Information from Nasdaq to Power Portfolio Diversification; 18/05/2018 – LU QI TO REMAIN AS BAIDU VICE CHAIRMAN: SINA.COM; 09/05/2018 – Sina 1Q Rev $440.8M; 13/05/2018 – Sina News: Express rail line completed in northeast China; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 22/03/2018 – Sina Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – China’s Sina Weibo reverses gay content clean-up after outcry; 11/03/2018 – Sina News: Panasonic weighs selling China security camera factory: Nikkei; 09/05/2018 – Sina 1Q EPS 38c; 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK

More notable recent SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 19, 2019 : EL, WB, SINA – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does SINA Corporation’s (NASDAQ:SINA) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “72 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why SINA Stock Popped 13% Today – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Preview: Sina (SINA) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold SINA shares while 51 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 40.40 million shares or 3.27% less from 41.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sector Pension Board owns 320,261 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 468 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 309,024 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.07% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) for 434,481 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com owns 0% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) for 22,810 shares. Amp Invsts Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) for 5,578 shares. Hbk LP accumulated 904,145 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corporation reported 10,335 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Ltd Com owns 4,590 shares. Manufacturers Life The reported 0% stake. Cornerstone Advisors owns 221 shares. Css Limited Liability Corporation Il holds 0.47% or 133,077 shares in its portfolio. Aviva Plc has 19,800 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank accumulated 0.01% or 131,444 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0% stake.

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75 billion and $3.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 1.65M shares to 3.44 million shares, valued at $112.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bancolombia Adr (NYSE:CIB) by 187,128 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.44 million shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Latin America Class A.

Snow Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.43B and $1.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 22,021 shares to 48,571 shares, valued at $5.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 892,158 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in United States Steel Corp (NYSE:X).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold TAP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 157.87 million shares or 1.54% less from 160.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge LP reported 404 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dodge And Cox holds 0.66% or 13.47M shares in its portfolio. Parametric Port Ltd Liability holds 940,545 shares. Merian (Uk) Ltd owns 3,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Norinchukin Bancorp The invested in 35,617 shares. 5,946 were reported by Bridges Invest Mgmt. 52,900 are held by Apg Asset Nv. Qs Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 15,908 shares stake. Nomura Hldgs Inc reported 10,712 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & invested 0% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Peddock Capital Advisors holds 0.01% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Geode Mngmt Lc holds 2.70 million shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Amer Gru invested in 0.13% or 25,000 shares. Guardian Life Co Of America holds 541 shares or 0% of its portfolio.