Genesis Asset Managers Llp Position in Sina (SINA) Has Lowered as Market Valuation Declined; As Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) Market Value Rose, Rex Capital Advisors Lowered Holding by $425,000

Genesis Asset Managers Llp decreased its stake in Sina Corp (SINA) by 67.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp sold 2.38M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.13 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.96 million, down from 3.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Sina Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $41.13. About 485,854 shares traded. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 41.95% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 13/05/2018 – Sina News: Express rail line completed in northeast China; 23/03/2018 – CHINA FOREIGN MIN: COURTESY ON ONE SIDE ONLY LASTS SO LONG:SINA; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sina; 09/05/2018 – SINA 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 42C; 09/05/2018 – SINA 1Q NET REV. $440.8M, EST. $433.8M; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU’S LU QI TO STEP DOWN AS PRESIDENT, COO: SINA.COM; 11/03/2018 – Sina News: Panasonic weighs selling China security camera factory: Nikkei; 09/05/2018 – Sina 1Q EPS 38c; 14/05/2018 – GREENWOODS EXITED TAL, SINA, HZNP IN 1Q: 13F

Rex Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rex Capital Advisors Llc sold 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 184,892 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35 million, down from 197,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rex Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Yandex N Vshs Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $40.33. About 2.16 million shares traded or 1.09% up from the average. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 4.16% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold SINA shares while 51 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 40.40 million shares or 3.27% less from 41.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 15,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Andra Ap invested in 0.14% or 80,000 shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% or 5,107 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Management Ltd owns 4,570 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 0.03% or 200,000 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability reported 576 shares. Assetmark invested in 20 shares or 0% of the stock. 4,590 were reported by Pillar Pacific Capital Lc. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.04% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) for 2.27 million shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag owns 1.94M shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Swiss Bankshares accumulated 131,444 shares. Omers Administration Corporation invested in 0.02% or 31,800 shares. Glenmede Trust Na has 156 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco, a Georgia-based fund reported 308,059 shares. Susquehanna Int Gp Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 2.92M shares.

Analysts await SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 74.47% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.47 per share. SINA’s profit will be $8.36 million for 85.69 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by SINA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -73.91% negative EPS growth.

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75B and $3.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Latin America Class C by 51,266 shares to 11.42M shares, valued at $222.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Latin America Class A by 74,657 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.79 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Soluti Ons (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Rex Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $699.04 million and $120.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P 500 Depository Receipt (SPY) by 2,012 shares to 203,367 shares, valued at $57.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $81.66 million for 40.33 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.41% negative EPS growth.

