Genesis Asset Managers Llp Position in First Cash Financial Services (FCFS) Trimmed by $20.71 Million as Stock Rose; Harvey Partners Has Boosted Its Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Stake by $376,000 as Share Price Rose

Harvey Partners Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 23.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc bought 188,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 812,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.09 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $6.85. About 15,866 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has declined 1.60% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 03/05/2018 – ASPEN AEROGELS INC ASPN.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $106 MLN TO $116 MLN; 03/05/2018 – ASPEN AEROGELS INC ASPN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.80, REV VIEW $111.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 74c-Loss 87c; 24/04/2018 – ASPEN GROUP SEES $13M CASH AT END APRIL 30, 2018; 03/05/2018 – ASPEN AEROGELS INC ASPN.N SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.74 TO $0.87; 19/04/2018 – Aspen Group Inc. Prices Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stk; 12/04/2018 – Aspen Dental Makes Access to Care Easier in Tarpon Springs; 20/03/2018 – Columnist and Author David Brooks to Lead New Aspen Institute Initiative Under Leadership of lncoming President and CEO Dan Porterfield; 08/03/2018 – ASPEN PHARMACARE – NORMALISED HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE (“NHEPS”) INCREASED BY 26% TO 872 CENTS FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017; 05/03/2018 – Aspen REIT Withdraws Its Common Stk From Listing on the NYSE Amer

Genesis Asset Managers Llp decreased its stake in First Cash Financial Services (FCFS) by 33.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp sold 240,804 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 479,059 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.44 million, down from 719,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in First Cash Financial Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $101.31. About 115,466 shares traded. FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) has risen 6.73% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.30% the S&P500. Some Historical FCFS News: 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Firstcash’s Unsecured Rating To Ba2 With A Positive Outlook; 26/04/2018 – FirstCash 1Q Rev $239.1M; 26/04/2018 – FIRSTCASH INC – QTRLY REVENUE $ 449.8 MLN VS $447.6 MLN; 06/03/2018 FirstCash at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today; 26/04/2018 – FirstCash Sees Adding 200 Locations in 201; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES FIRSTCASH, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 26/04/2018 – FirstCash 1Q Net $41.6M; 07/03/2018 – FirstCash at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises FirstCash Outlook To Positive From Stable; 20/04/2018 – DJ FirstCash Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCFS)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 9 investors sold ASPN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 23.15 million shares or 5.85% less from 24.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Management Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Com owns 375,212 shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt has 0% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Creative Planning reported 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Reilly Financial Advsrs, a California-based fund reported 400 shares. Telemark Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 1.51M shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Northern Trust Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Blair William & Il holds 0% or 33,500 shares. Essex Management Limited Liability owns 396,952 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Oaktop Cap Mgmt Ii Lp holds 2.59 million shares or 1.38% of its portfolio. Blackrock Inc reported 0% stake. Firsthand Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 35,000 shares. California Employees Retirement System owns 305,000 shares. Boothbay Fund Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN).

Investors sentiment is 0 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 0 investors sold FCFS shares while 1 reduced holdings. only 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 479,257 shares or 33.44% less from 720,061 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Ltd reported 0% in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS). Genesis Asset Managers Llp has 479,059 shares.