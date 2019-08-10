Genesis Asset Managers Llp Position In Bancolombia Adr (CIB) Was Has Increased; 58 Com (WUBA) Holder Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Has Raised Stake by $355,875 as Market Value Declined

Genesis Asset Managers Llp increased its stake in Bancolombia Adr (CIB) by 8.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp bought 187,128 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.50% . The institutional investor held 2.44M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124.73M, up from 2.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Bancolombia Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $50.53. About 357,534 shares traded or 40.07% up from the average. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has risen 5.66% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CIB News: 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES CREDIT GROWTH OF 8%-10% IN 2018: CFO; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES FASTER CREDIT GROWTH AFTER COLOMBIA ELECTION; 10/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA PLANS TO SELL UP TO COP2T IN BONDS IN COLOMBIA; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q LOANS COP149.65T; 02/04/2018 – GRUPO ARGOS SIGNS COP460B 5 YEARS LOAN WITH BANCOLOMBIA; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q NET INCOME COP522B, EST. COP661.37B; 04/05/2018 – Bancolombia S.A. Announces Filing Of The 2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA CFO SPEAKS IN PHONE INTERVIEW FROM MEDELLIN; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 5.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc bought 5,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The institutional investor held 113,667 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.47 million, up from 108,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $52.34. About 989,396 shares traded or 14.34% up from the average. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61B and $882.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monro Muffler Brake Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 17,775 shares to 137,150 shares, valued at $11.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 7,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 307,971 shares, and cut its stake in Pluralsight Inc.

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75B and $3.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Loma Negra by 185,837 shares to 3.05M shares, valued at $33.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 104,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 585,744 shares, and cut its stake in Pricesmart Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT).