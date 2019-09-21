Genesis Asset Managers Llp Position in Bancolombia Adr (CIB) Has Cut by $11.76 Million as Stock Value Declined; Adobe Sys (ADBE) Market Value Rose While Arete Wealth Advisors Has Lowered Holding

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (ADBE) by 18.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 1,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 6,332 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.87 million, down from 7,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Adobe Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $277.91. About 3.37M shares traded or 35.72% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $221; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.44; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Buy Commerce Platform Magento For $1.68 Billion — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – SnapLogic Announces Integration with Adobe Cloud Platform to Close the Customer Experience Gap; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 16/04/2018 – ADOBE SAYS IS ACQUIRING SAYSPRING INC- BLOG; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 26/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement

Genesis Asset Managers Llp decreased its stake in Bancolombia Adr (CIB) by 9.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp sold 230,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.50% . The institutional investor held 2.21 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $112.92M, down from 2.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Bancolombia Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $50.29. About 247,423 shares traded. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has risen 5.66% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CIB News: 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES CREDIT GROWTH OF 8%-10% IN 2018: CFO; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q LOANS COP149.65T; 10/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA PLANS TO SELL UP TO COP2T IN BONDS IN COLOMBIA; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 04/05/2018 – Bancolombia S.A. Announces Filing Of The 2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA CFO SPEAKS IN PHONE INTERVIEW FROM MEDELLIN; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES FASTER CREDIT GROWTH AFTER COLOMBIA ELECTION; 02/04/2018 – GRUPO ARGOS SIGNS COP460B 5 YEARS LOAN WITH BANCOLOMBIA; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q NET INCOME COP522B, EST. COP661.37B

Analysts await Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 38.16% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.76 per share. CIB’s profit will be $252.63M for 11.97 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by Bancolombia S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.22% negative EPS growth.

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75B and $3.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 76,967 shares to 5.80 million shares, valued at $220.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Latin America Class C by 851,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA).

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94M and $515.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fs Invt Corp (NYSE:FSIC) by 67,536 shares to 607,596 shares, valued at $3.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr (LGLV) by 8,807 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,569 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas-based Sunbelt Securities Inc has invested 0.3% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). State Common Retirement Fund reported 1.24 million shares. Johnson Inv Counsel Inc invested 0.05% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Limited Ca owns 0.74% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 10,578 shares. Moreover, Kornitzer Capital Management Ks has 0.05% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 9,053 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 90,706 shares stake. Bridges Invest Management Inc has 0.47% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 41,803 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Lc holds 0.14% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 1,790 shares. Kings Point Mngmt reported 164 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag accumulated 108,867 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Mai Capital Mngmt holds 0.43% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 32,124 shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Beck Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 10,861 shares. Moreover, Lincoln National has 0.03% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Bokf Na invested in 36,493 shares.