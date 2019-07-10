Genesis Asset Managers Llp Maintains Position in Bancolombia Adr (CIB); Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) Market Value Rose While Perkins Capital Management Lifted Holding by $756,250

Genesis Asset Managers Llp increased its stake in Bancolombia Adr (CIB) by 8.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp bought 187,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.44M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124.73 million, up from 2.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Bancolombia Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $50.7. About 111,252 shares traded. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has declined 1.00% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CIB News: 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q NET INCOME COP522B, EST. COP661.37B; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA CFO SPEAKS IN PHONE INTERVIEW FROM MEDELLIN; 02/04/2018 – GRUPO ARGOS SIGNS COP460B 5 YEARS LOAN WITH BANCOLOMBIA; 04/05/2018 – Bancolombia S.A. Announces Filing Of The 2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 10/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA PLANS TO SELL UP TO COP2T IN BONDS IN COLOMBIA; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES FASTER CREDIT GROWTH AFTER COLOMBIA ELECTION; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q LOANS COP149.65T; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES CREDIT GROWTH OF 8%-10% IN 2018: CFO; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S

Perkins Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics Inc (CEMI) by 124.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc bought 151,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 272,650 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 121,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Chembio Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.80M market cap company. The stock increased 4.77% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $5.93. About 4,254 shares traded. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) has declined 9.25% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CEMI News: 08/03/2018 Chembio Diagnostics 4Q Loss/Shr 16c; 09/05/2018 – Gagnon Securities Buys New 1.4% Position in Chembio Diagnostics; 09/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 24/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Announces Agreement with Bio-Manguinhos to Commercialize Point-of-Care Tests for Dengue, Zika and Chikungu; 16/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Names John Potthoff, Ph.D. to Its Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS INC – WILL RECEIVE FUNDING FROM LUMIRADX, SUBJECT TO CERTAIN MILESTONES, TO DEVELOP CERTAIN NEW POC INFECTIOUS DISEASE TESTS; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Buys New 3.7% Position in Chembio Diagnostics; 22/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics and Massachusetts General Hospital Enter Memorandum Of Understanding to Develop Point-of-Care Fever Diagnostic Test; 24/05/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS – SIGNS LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BIO-MANGUINHOS TO COMMERCIALIZE CO’S POC DIAGNOSTIC TESTS FOR DENGUE, ZIKA & CHIKUNGUNYA IN BRAZIL; 24/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Announces Agreement with Bio-Manguinhos to Commercialize Point-of-Care Tests for Dengue, Zika and Chikungunya in Brazil

Perkins Capital Management Inc, which manages about $176.63 million and $151.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Electrameccanica Vehs Corp by 182,256 shares to 91,744 shares, valued at $327,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,710 shares, and cut its stake in Famous Daves Amer Inc (NASDAQ:DAVE).

More notable recent Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Chembio Diagnostics Announces Pricing of its Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” on November 01, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Chembio Diagnostics Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Chembio Diagnostics Announces Approval of Zika, Dengue and Chikungunya Point-of-Care Multiplex Test by Brazil’s Health Regulatory Agency – GlobeNewswire” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Chembio Diagnostics and LumiraDx Enter Collaboration to Develop New Point-of-Care Diagnostic Tests for Infectious Diseases – GlobeNewswire” published on April 25, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Chembio Diagnostics to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on May 1, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75 billion and $3.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in America Movil Adr (NYSE:AMX) by 194,165 shares to 5.66 million shares, valued at $80.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Infosys Technology Ltd Adr (NYSE:INFY) by 5.87M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.06M shares, and cut its stake in Loma Negra.