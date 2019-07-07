Genesis Asset Managers Llp Lowered Sina (SINA) Position; PURATION (PURA) Shorts Increased By 44.95%

Genesis Asset Managers Llp decreased Sina Corp (SINA) stake by 67.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Genesis Asset Managers Llp sold 2.38 million shares as Sina Corp (SINA)’s stock declined 13.34%. The Genesis Asset Managers Llp holds 1.13 million shares with $69.96 million value, down from 3.51M last quarter. Sina Corp now has $3.05 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $43.91. About 1.26 million shares traded or 38.25% up from the average. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 41.95% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content; 06/03/2018 Sina Offers Real-Time Market Information from Nasdaq to Power Portfolio Diversification; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU’S LU QI TO STEP DOWN AS PRESIDENT, COO: SINA.COM; 09/05/2018 – SINA CORP QTRLY ADVERTISING REVENUES INCREASED 61% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $367.1 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Sina Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Sina 1Q Rev $440.8M; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 13/05/2018 – Sina News: Express rail line completed in northeast China; 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4; 18/05/2018 – LU QI TO REMAIN AS BAIDU VICE CHAIRMAN: SINA.COM

PURATION INC (OTCMKTS:PURA) had an increase of 44.95% in short interest. PURA’s SI was 31,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 44.95% from 21,800 shares previously. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.0007 during the last trading session, reaching $0.078. About 2.68 million shares traded or 1.55% up from the average. Puration, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURA) has 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Puration Inc. engages in the design, development, production, marketing, and distribution of personal or individual water purification products. The company has market cap of $44.49 million. The companyÂ’s personal water filtration systems include personal water filter bottles, sports bottles, collapsible water pouches, portable purification devices, portable biological filtration devices, replacement filters, and travel filters. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products also include water filter pitchers, canteens, shower head filters, water filter pumps, and air-to-water machines.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold SINA shares while 51 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 40.40 million shares or 3.27% less from 41.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Japan-based Asset Management One has invested 0% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Pnc Service Group has 0% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Aqr Capital Lc has invested 0.01% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Tradewinds Capital Management Llc holds 360 shares. Group Inc stated it has 965 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Voloridge Inv Limited holds 11,125 shares. Maverick holds 0.06% or 79,930 shares in its portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee has 175 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Invesco stated it has 0.01% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Blackrock holds 0.01% or 4.73 million shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk has invested 0.01% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 22,031 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 0% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Envestnet Asset reported 5,808 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 74.47% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.47 per share. SINA’s profit will be $8.35 million for 91.48 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by SINA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -73.91% negative EPS growth.

