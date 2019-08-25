Genesis Asset Managers Llp Lowered Sina (SINA) Holding; Iridium Communications (IRDM) Has 1.45 Sentiment

Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.13, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 103 hedge funds started new or increased equity positions, while 71 cut down and sold holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 91.05 million shares, down from 91.32 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Iridium Communications Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 53 Increased: 67 New Position: 36.

Genesis Asset Managers Llp decreased Sina Corp (SINA) stake by 67.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Genesis Asset Managers Llp sold 2.38M shares as Sina Corp (SINA)’s stock declined 38.25%. The Genesis Asset Managers Llp holds 1.13 million shares with $69.96M value, down from 3.51 million last quarter. Sina Corp now has $2.80 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.25% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $40.19. About 685,951 shares traded. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 51.52% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 09/05/2018 – Sina 1Q EPS 38c; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 09/05/2018 – SINA 1Q NET REV. $440.8M, EST. $433.8M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sina; 11/03/2018 – Sina News: Panasonic weighs selling China security camera factory: Nikkei; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 14/05/2018 – GREENWOODS EXITED TAL, SINA, HZNP IN 1Q: 13F; 23/03/2018 – CHINA FOREIGN MIN: COURTESY ON ONE SIDE ONLY LASTS SO LONG:SINA; 16/04/2018 – China’s Sina Weibo reverses gay content clean-up after outcry; 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc holds 3.95% of its portfolio in Iridium Communications Inc. for 419,843 shares. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owns 4.17 million shares or 3.5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dudley & Shanley Inc. has 2.73% invested in the company for 398,600 shares. The New York-based Capital Management Associates Ny has invested 1.63% in the stock. Elk Creek Partners Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 842,863 shares.

Iridium Communications Inc. provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.98 billion. It offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications services; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications services; broadband data services; push-to-talk services; and machine-to-machine services for sending and receiving data from fixed and mobile assets in remote locations to a central monitoring station. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides other services, such as inbound connections from the public switched telephone network, short message services, subscriber identity module, activation, customer reactivation, and other peripheral services.

The stock decreased 3.19% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $22.75. About 579,319 shares traded. Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) has risen 43.73% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.73% the S&P500. Some Historical IRDM News: 09/03/2018 – Iridium Commun Inc. Announces Proposed Private Offering of $360 Million Notes Due 2023; 30/03/2018 – Multiple delays pushed the Iridium-5 mission from its original date in December; 09/03/2018 – Iridium to Use Proceeds to Fund $87 Million Into the Debt Service Reserve Account; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Iridium Comms ‘B-‘; Otlk Neg; Unscd Nts Rated; 30/03/2018 – SpaceX is set to launch Friday morning from the central coast of California, in an attempt to send Iridium NEXT satellites into orbit on a previously-flown Falcon 9 rocket; 09/04/2018 – IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS – IRIDIUM-6/GRACE-FO RIDESHARE MISSION TARGETED FOR LAUNCH BY SPACEX FROM VAFB IN CALIFORNIA FOR MAY 19; 25/04/2018 – NAV CANADA reports March traffic figures; 16/03/2018 – IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS PRICES OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 09/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC. TO RATING ‘B-‘; 26/04/2018 – IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC IRDM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.11, REV VIEW $481.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.15 earnings per share, down 15.38% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Iridium Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold SINA shares while 51 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 40.40 million shares or 3.27% less from 41.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Invest Mgmt Group has invested 0.18% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). The California-based Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.03% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 9,291 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 80,209 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation holds 0% or 2,816 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Management Limited Liability Corp has 198,994 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd reported 64,774 shares stake. Quantbot Technology Lp holds 0.04% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) or 7,445 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 10,929 shares or 0% of the stock. Boston Prtn holds 18,614 shares. Amp Cap Invsts has invested 0% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Renaissance Llc stated it has 575,600 shares. Doliver LP has 5,964 shares. Farallon Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.31% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA).