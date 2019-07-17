Genesis Asset Managers Llp Lowered Its Sina (SINA) Position; SunPower (SPWR) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 5 analysts covering SunPower Corp (NASDAQ:SPWR), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. SunPower Corp had 9 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Friday, February 15 report. The stock of SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 15 by Credit Suisse. On Tuesday, June 18 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy”. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Hold” rating and $10 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. See SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) latest ratings:

19/06/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Hold New Target: $10 Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

18/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $11.0000 Upgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Reinitiate

08/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

14/02/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Sell New Target: $3.5

15/02/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Hold New Target: $7 Downgrade

15/02/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Sell Downgrade

Genesis Asset Managers Llp decreased Sina Corp (SINA) stake by 67.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Genesis Asset Managers Llp sold 2.38 million shares as Sina Corp (SINA)’s stock declined 13.34%. The Genesis Asset Managers Llp holds 1.13 million shares with $69.96M value, down from 3.51M last quarter. Sina Corp now has $2.93B valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $42.08. About 487,103 shares traded. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 41.95% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 06/03/2018 Sina Offers Real-Time Market Information from Nasdaq to Power Portfolio Diversification; 26/04/2018 – Signal: Masked gunmen kidnap an employee from Eben Sina Hospital in Al-Rashidiya; 09/05/2018 – SINA CORP QTRLY ADVERTISING REVENUES INCREASED 61% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $367.1 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Sina 1Q Rev $440.8M; 09/05/2018 – SINA CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP NET REVENUES INCREASED 59% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $438.1 MLN; 13/03/2018 – SHANGHAI GOVT SAYS TALKS WITH TESLA STILL GOING ON: SINA.COM; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 14/05/2018 – GREENWOODS EXITED TAL, SINA, HZNP IN 1Q: 13F; 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content; 09/05/2018 – SINA 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 42C

Analysts await SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 74.47% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.47 per share. SINA’s profit will be $8.35M for 87.67 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by SINA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -73.91% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Sina (NASDAQ:SINA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Sina had 13 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) rating on Thursday, March 7. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $91 target. Goldman Sachs upgraded SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) rating on Friday, May 31. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $6100 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, May 28. The rating was maintained by Benchmark on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold”. The stock of SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Deutsche Bank.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold SINA shares while 51 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 40.40 million shares or 3.27% less from 41.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 71,209 were accumulated by Mirae Asset Global Investments Communications Limited. Bancorporation Of Mellon holds 0% or 69,386 shares in its portfolio. Maverick Cap invested 0.06% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Barclays Pcl holds 22,810 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal Bancshares Of Canada owns 10,106 shares. Hbk Lp stated it has 904,145 shares. Alkeon Cap Mngmt Limited Company has 7,000 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board stated it has 320,261 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Amer Int Gp Inc holds 0% or 965 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking has 0.01% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). 3,457 are owned by Eaton Vance Mngmt. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Limited Liability Co has 1.03M shares. Earnest Prtnrs Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Raymond James And Associate holds 0.01% or 61,282 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold SunPower Corporation shares while 28 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 34.87 million shares or 5.59% more from 33.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) for 24,993 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advisors Incorporated has invested 0% in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR). Element Mngmt Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) for 30,799 shares. First Manhattan has invested 0% in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR). Bessemer Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) for 2,500 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Inc holds 0.12% in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) or 25,300 shares. Art Advisors Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR). Bsw Wealth Ptnrs, a Colorado-based fund reported 20,042 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 35,684 shares. Oz Lp holds 58,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 248,981 were accumulated by Citadel Ltd Liability Co. Two Sigma Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR). First Trust Advisors L P owns 137,667 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And invested 0% of its portfolio in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR). Parametric Associates Ltd Liability has invested 0% in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR).

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, makes, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.62 billion. It operates through three divisions: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides solar power components, including panels and other system components.

The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.4. About 1.26M shares traded. SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) has declined 8.35% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SPWR News: 16/03/2018 – SUNPOWER FILED A REQUEST TO EXEMPT SOME OF ITS PRODUCTS FROM U.S. SOLAR IMPORT TARIFFS; 09/04/2018 – SUNPOWER CEO TOM WERNER COMMENTS ON SOLAR AT BNEF SUMMIT IN NY; 08/05/2018 – SUNPOWER SEES YR ADJ EBITDA $75M TO $125M; 08/05/2018 – SUNPOWER QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 27/03/2018 – Green Street Power Partners Honored with SunPower 2017 “Commercial National Top Producer of the Year” Award; 02/05/2018 – SUNPOWER CFO REPORTS DEPARTURE, NEW CFO NAMED; 02/05/2018 – SunPower CFO Announces Departure, New CFO Named; 20/03/2018 – SunPower Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – SunPower heads off Trump tariffs with SolarWorld purchase; 08/05/2018 – SUNPOWER SEES 2Q ADJ EBITDA OF $10M TO $35M