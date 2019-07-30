Genesis Asset Managers Llp Lowered Its Position in Infosys Technology LTD Adr (INFY) by $58.68 Million; Visa (V) Stock Price Rose While Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Has Raised by $387,192 Its Holding

Genesis Asset Managers Llp decreased its stake in Infosys Technology Ltd Adr (INFY) by 74.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp sold 5.87 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.06M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.51M, down from 7.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Infosys Technology Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.41. About 3.76M shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 18.37% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.94% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 12/03/2018 – Infosys Announces Intends to Voluntarily Delist From Euronext Paris and Euronext London Exchanges; 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS MARCH QTR CONSOL PROFIT 36.90 BLN RUPEES – TV; 30/05/2018 – INFOSYS COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF AWARD-WINNING CREATIVE AND CONSUMER INSIGHT AGENCY, WONGDOODY; 15/03/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Infosys Ltd. – To Consider Financial Statements For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2018 And Dividend; 21/03/2018 – Infosys Foreign Source Income Not Taxable, Again: N.J. Court; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS SEES FY19 USD SALES GROWTH AT 6%-8%; 02/05/2018 – Economic Times: Infosys cites data deletion to deny Rajiv Bansal’s payment; 30/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF WONGDOODY; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 13/04/2018 – Infosys to Acquire Award-winning Creative and Consumer Insight Agency, WONGDOODY

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 16.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought 2,482 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,982 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81 million, up from 15,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $407.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $182.1. About 3.11M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 28/03/2018 – VISA INC V.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $143; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Adds First Data, Exits Visa: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Visa tops profit estimates, raises full-year earnings forecast; 30/03/2018 – Visa Inc. Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 28/05/2018 – Canada Intends to Lift Visa Requirement on the United Arab Emirates; 28/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 4-5; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – QTRLY NET OPERATING REVENUES OF $5.1 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 13%; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA SAYS U.S. USING VISA `BLOCKADE’ TO EXERT PRESSURE: IFX; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR DEMANDING INTERNATIONAL STAFF POSTED TO BRITAIN FOR LESS THAN SIX MONTHS TO BE ABLE TO TRAVEL WITHOUT HAVING TO APPLY FOR A WORK VISA AHEAD OF TIME; 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan lbrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75 billion and $3.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 1.65M shares to 3.44 million shares, valued at $112.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 202,544 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.09M shares, and has risen its stake in 58.Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA).

Analysts await Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.13 per share. INFY’s profit will be $592.66M for 20.38 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Infosys Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

