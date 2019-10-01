Genesis Asset Managers Llp Lowered By $11.76 Million Its Bancolombia Adr (CIB) Holding; Pimco California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK) Has 1.38 Sentiment

Pimco California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK) investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.62, from 2 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 11 investment professionals started new and increased equity positions, while 8 sold and decreased their positions in Pimco California Municipal Income Fund II. The investment professionals in our database reported: 1.56 million shares, up from 1.44 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Pimco California Municipal Income Fund II in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 8 Increased: 7 New Position: 4.

Genesis Asset Managers Llp decreased Bancolombia Adr (CIB) stake by 9.44% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Genesis Asset Managers Llp sold 230,590 shares as Bancolombia Adr (CIB)’s stock declined 0.50%. The Genesis Asset Managers Llp holds 2.21M shares with $112.92 million value, down from 2.44 million last quarter. Bancolombia Adr now has $11.90B valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $49.47. About 99,205 shares traded. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has risen 5.66% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CIB News: 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q LOANS COP149.65T; 10/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA PLANS TO SELL UP TO COP2T IN BONDS IN COLOMBIA; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA CFO SPEAKS IN PHONE INTERVIEW FROM MEDELLIN; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 02/04/2018 – GRUPO ARGOS SIGNS COP460B 5 YEARS LOAN WITH BANCOLOMBIA; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES CREDIT GROWTH OF 8%-10% IN 2018: CFO; 04/05/2018 – Bancolombia S.A. Announces Filing Of The 2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q NET INCOME COP522B, EST. COP661.37B; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES FASTER CREDIT GROWTH AFTER COLOMBIA ELECTION; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The company has market cap of $314.01 million. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It currently has negative earnings. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

More notable recent PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pimco California Municipal Income Fund II declares $0.035 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “PIMCO Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly Common Share Distributions – Benzinga” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PCK: Opportunity Remains – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PCK: A Look At Pimco’s California Municipal Debt Funds – Seeking Alpha” published on January 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PIMCO Closed-End Fund Update – August – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 04, 2018.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. holds 0.03% of its portfolio in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II for 155,099 shares. First Foundation Advisors owns 51,715 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. has 0.03% invested in the company for 19,387 shares. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Llc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc., a Florida-based fund reported 4,600 shares.

The stock increased 0.46% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.81. About 28,517 shares traded. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Barclays – A Brexit-Britain Bargain – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Barclays – In Defense Of Investment Banking – Seeking Alpha” published on May 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bancolombia S.A. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) CEO Juan Carlos Mora Uribe on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 22, 2019.

Analysts await Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 38.16% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.76 per share. CIB’s profit will be $252.51M for 11.78 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by Bancolombia S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.22% negative EPS growth.