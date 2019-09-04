Genesis Asset Managers Llp Lifted Its 58.Com (WUBA) Stake by $17.70 Million; Fred Alger Management Continues to Hold Holding in Proofpoint (PFPT)

Genesis Asset Managers Llp increased its stake in 58.Com Inc (WUBA) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp bought 272,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The institutional investor held 7.85 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $515.51 million, up from 7.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in 58.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $52.56. About 709,029 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q Rev $2.47B; 23/05/2018 – Correct: 58.com 1Q Rev $393M; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q REV. $393.0M, EST. $371.1M; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 33C, EST. 22C; 07/03/2018 58.COM 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 56C, EST. 26C; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 90.5% COMPARED WITH 89.9% IN SAME QUARTER OF 2016; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM SEES 2Q REV. RMB3.1B-RMB3.2B

Fred Alger Management Inc increased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) by 8.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc bought 63,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.33% . The institutional investor held 829,682 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.75M, up from 766,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.07% or $5.94 during the last trading session, reaching $122.96. About 993,825 shares traded or 70.67% up from the average. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 02/05/2018 – Proofpoint Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 79c-Loss 73c; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT 1Q REV. $162.5M, EST. $152.0M; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC SEES 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME $1.00 TO $1.09 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 15C; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 13/04/2018 – Proofpoint Group Lunch Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 17; 16/03/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $120; 21/05/2018 – Wombat Security Launches Second GDPR Training Module to Improve Employee Understanding of Secure Data Handling

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75B and $3.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Loma Negra by 185,837 shares to 3.05 million shares, valued at $33.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Cash Financial Services (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 240,804 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 479,059 shares, and cut its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP).

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12B and $25.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A by 2,011 shares to 502,969 shares, valued at $103.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 434,009 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.26M shares, and cut its stake in Everbridge Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold PFPT shares while 77 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.53 million shares or 4.91% more from 48.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0.01% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Sg Americas Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 51,641 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 53,359 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 206,818 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Trust Limited Partnership has 0.07% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 282,408 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors reported 87 shares. Manchester Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 464 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Inc Ks holds 0.54% or 246,801 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup has invested 0% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Asset Mgmt invested 0.01% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Moreover, Bluestein R H has 0.02% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Piedmont Advisors Incorporated accumulated 3,679 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has invested 0.04% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Co owns 10,296 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 42,826 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.