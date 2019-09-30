Genesis Asset Managers Llp Increases Stake in Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA); Stillwater Capital Advisors Has Decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Genesis Asset Managers Llp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) by 4.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp bought 185,797 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 4.27M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $724.35 million, up from 4.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $432.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.15% or $9.02 during the last trading session, reaching $165.98. About 33.31M shares traded or 111.31% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – ELE.ME WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE IN ITS OWN BRAND AND WORK CLOSELY WITH ITS EXISTING PARTNERS AND MERCHANTS; 06/03/2018 – Buying Tesla, Zynga, Selling Alibaba, Chipotle — Barrons.com; 17/04/2018 – KBS – UNIT AUTHORIZED Sl TENG E-COMMERCE TO OPEN, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN ONLINE STORES THROUGH AMAZON, ALIBABA EXPRESS TO SELL UNIT’S PRODUCTS; 21/04/2018 – Earlier this week Alibaba said will make its own chip available for access through its cloud; 23/05/2018 – The two biggest things Silicon Valley misunderstands about China, according to a top Alibaba exec; 08/05/2018 – AGTech, Alibaba’s Next Crown Jewel. Update III; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba to invest $320 mln in Thailand, as rivals boost presence; 13/04/2018 – Russia’s Prokhorov sells 49 pct in Brooklyn Nets basketball team; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba invests additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON CATERPILLAR RIGHT NOW – CNBC

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 8.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc sold 12,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 131,360 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.69M, down from 144,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $376.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 8.75M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan CFO Says Libor Has Been a `Modest Positive’: TOPLive; 11/05/2018 – VESUVIUS PLC VSVS.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 760P FROM 745P; 23/05/2018 – BAE SYSTEMS PLC BAES.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 600P FROM 550P; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-JPMorgan targets $250 mln for special situations- Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – CalAmp Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon plans to offer co-branded credit card to U.S. small-business customers- Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – Conduent Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Funko Announces Participation in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 13/03/2018 – EQT Is Said to Consider Sale of Polish Medical Devices Firm HTL; 21/03/2018 – INNOGY SE IGY.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 36.76 EUROS FROM 33 EUROS

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75 billion and $3.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 3.00M shares to 440,896 shares, valued at $19.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bancolombia Adr (NYSE:CIB) by 230,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.21 million shares, and cut its stake in Hdb Us Hdfc Bank Ltd Adr (NYSE:HDB).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74 billion for 12.16 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.