Genesis Asset Managers Llp Increases Position in Weibo (WB); Constellation Brands Inv (STZ) Shares Rose While Investment House Boosted Holding by $1.30 Million

Investment House Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inv (STZ) by 42.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc bought 7,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,840 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.36 million, up from 17,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $199.6. About 1.20M shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 14/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Top acquisitions in Canada’s pot industry; 19/04/2018 – Constellation Advisers Names Jason Cholewa Vice President of Business Development; 16/05/2018 – FCC TO CONSIDER LETTING AUDACY DEPLOY SATELLITE CONSTELLATION; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CFO DAVID KLEIN COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.73, EST. $5.94; 09/04/2018 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals Announces $100 Million Financing; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades QGOG Constellation’s Ratings to ‘C’; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Brands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR WINE AND SPIRITS BUSINESS, CO EXPECTS NET SALES AND OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 2 – 4 PERCENT IN 2019; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to its Board of Directors

Genesis Asset Managers Llp increased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 92.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp bought 1.65 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.44 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.54 million, up from 1.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $42.36. About 1.49M shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 45.28% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.71% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q NET REV. $349.9M, EST. $343.4M; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 47C; 16/04/2018 – China’s Sina Weibo reverses gay content clean-up after outcry; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO CORP – AVERAGE DAUS HAD A NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 30 MLN USERS YEAR OVER YEAR AND REACHED 184 MLN IN MARCH 2018; 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4; 13/04/2018 – Weibo to ban gay, violent content from platform; 04/04/2018 – THERE WON’T BE A WINNER IN TRADE WAR: XINHUA WEIBO COMMENTARY; 10/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Itau Unibanco Holding S.A, Weibo, Redhill Biopharma, Shenandoah Telecommunications; 28/05/2018 – Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 09/05/2018 – Weibo Corp. 1Q Net Profit Doubles as Revenue Grows

Investment House Llc, which manages about $581.61 million and $925.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 1,245 shares to 26,391 shares, valued at $6.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,020 shares, and cut its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $140,171 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,974 were reported by Comm State Bank. 262,189 were reported by Natixis. Pggm owns 0.1% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 107,211 shares. Federated Pa invested in 0.12% or 274,235 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt has 13,573 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Jane Street Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Sit Associate Inc has 0.33% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 59,855 shares. Gates Cap Management holds 3.55% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 454,000 shares. Calamos Advsr Ltd Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 103,596 shares. Bartlett & Limited Liability Co holds 3 shares. 4.93 million were reported by Lone Pine Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company. Marco Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.09% or 2,710 shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Associates Ca, a California-based fund reported 170 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 0.06% or 778,405 shares. Rothschild Corporation Il has invested 0.89% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold WB shares while 58 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 7.99% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited Com reported 414 shares. Nordea Investment Ab holds 62,554 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Northern Trust Corporation accumulated 393,364 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pillar Pacific Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.61% stake. Ashmore Grp Inc Public Ltd Company reported 9,628 shares. Endurance Wealth Management accumulated 0.01% or 1,000 shares. 167,656 are held by Sumitomo Mitsui. Contrarius Invest Management Ltd accumulated 691,874 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Arrowgrass Prtnrs (Us) Lp has 0.04% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Platinum Management accumulated 2.77 million shares or 4.04% of the stock. Prudential Plc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). 26,100 were accumulated by Omers Administration Corp. Gam Ag stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). 15,597 are owned by Envestnet Asset Management.

