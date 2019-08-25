Genesis Asset Managers Llp Increases Position in Cognizant Technology Soluti Ons (CTSH); Bailard Raised Its Position in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by $375,760

Bailard Inc increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 13.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc bought 4,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 35,745 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16M, up from 31,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.13% or $5.3 during the last trading session, reaching $97.99. About 5.24M shares traded or 39.21% up from the average. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS STILL EXPECT APPROVAL OF NXP DEAL – CNBC; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm re-elects 10 existing directors to board at annual meeting; 20/04/2018 – NXP SEMI GAINS PRE-MKT AS MSCC/MCHP UNDER MOFCOM SIMPLE REVIEW; 22/05/2018 – A LOT OF OPTIMISM FROM PEOPLE CLOSE TO NXPI/QCOM ON CHINA:CNBC; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS THERE IS SOME POTENTIAL FOR QCOM DEAL TO BREAK DUE TO APPROVAL FROM CHINA GIVEN THE TRADE WAR; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – OUTSTANDING NOTES CONTAIN PROVISIONS THAT WILL REQUIRE QUALCOMM TO REDEEM NOTES IF DEAL HAS NOT BEEN CONSUMMATED ON/ BEFORE JUNE 1; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors, Alibaba’s AliOS Enter Partnership for New In-Vehicle Experiences; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMI 1Q EPS 17C; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm slides after layoffs, regulatory challenges to NXP merger; 25/04/2018 – The semiconductor company also took steps to refile a takeover bid for Dutch semiconductor company NXP Semiconductors

Genesis Asset Managers Llp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Soluti Ons (CTSH) by 11.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp bought 464,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 4.44 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $321.93M, up from 3.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Soluti Ons for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $60. About 2.24M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – WILL FUND ASR PROGRAM ON MARCH 14, 2018 FROM CASH ON HAND AND ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 26/03/2018 – Cognizant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – The Hindu: I-T dept freezes bank accounts of Cognizant; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%; 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 27/03/2018 – India tax department freezes certain Cognizant bank accounts-report; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16.05 BLN TO $16.3 BLN; 03/04/2018 – Indian court orders tax dept to lift freeze on Cognizant’s funds; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant cuts profit forecast due to tax hit

Bailard Inc, which manages about $2.27B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bancorp Inc Del (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 52,500 shares to 18,000 shares, valued at $145,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 14,104 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,614 shares, and cut its stake in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma holds 210,238 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Services Automobile Association invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). First Personal Svcs reported 29,825 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. 1.23M were accumulated by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership. First Mercantile Trust holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 3,650 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 101,790 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc invested in 125 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 625 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 5,469 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.96% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 39,954 are owned by Psagot Inv House. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Limited invested in 0.01% or 15,237 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 1.26 million shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Webster Comml Bank N A holds 49,106 shares. Thomas White Ltd has invested 1% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75B and $3.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pricesmart Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 76,600 shares to 1.17M shares, valued at $68.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in America Movil Adr (NYSE:AMX) by 194,165 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.66 million shares, and cut its stake in First Cash Financial Services (NASDAQ:FCFS).

