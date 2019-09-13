Genesis Asset Managers Llp Increases Position in Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA); Us Bancorp De Lowered Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Stake by $482,200 as Market Value Declined

Genesis Asset Managers Llp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) by 4.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp bought 185,797 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 4.27M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $724.35 million, up from 4.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $466.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $178.24. About 12.36M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q-End Mobile MAUs on China Retail Marketplaces 617M; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – WILL REMAIN ACTIVE ON ALIBABA’S E-COMMERCE PLATFORM TMALL, AS WELL AS SOCIAL MEDIA CHANNELS; 23/05/2018 – Three lessons for entrepreneurs from Alibaba’s Taobao University; 11/05/2018 – MEDIA-Jack Ma’s Ant Snags Carlyle, CPPIB for $10 Billion Funding – Bloomberg; 15/03/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP’S SECONDARY LISTING IN CHINA COULD HAPPEN AS SOON AS THIS SUMMER – WSJ, CITING; 29/05/2018 – The investment would be Alibaba’s third in a Chinese courier after buying a minority stakes in YTO Express and Best Inc; 30/05/2018 – Hexindai Announces Appointment of Chief Marketing Officer; 19/04/2018 – Hong Kong Exchanges CEO: It’s a ‘Matter of Time’ for Alibaba to List in Hong Kong; 21/03/2018 – In India, digital gold sellers hope trickle will become a rush; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Joe Tsai: A lot of people are trying to stop China from upgrading its tech, including Senator Mark Warner “I still don’t understand it.”

Us Bancorp De decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 4.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De sold 9,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 220,089 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.18 million, down from 229,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $54.98. About 2.86M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRPLANE HAS VISIBLE DAMAGE ON ENGINE-LIVE TV IMAGES; 16/03/2018 – Southwest Air Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Southwest in Talks With Boeing for Additional 737 Max Jet Orders; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST: MAX OPTIONS EXERCISED TO REPLACE RETIRING AIRCRAFT; 18/04/2018 – Fan Blade, Engine Cover Are Factors in Southwest Flight 1380 Engine Failure; 20/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO SAYS IN 2017, STARTED A PROGRAM TO INSPECT ALL FAN BLADES ON ALL -700/-800 AIRCRAFT IN CO’S FLEET; 02/05/2018 – Southwest Air Flight Made Emergency Landing After Partial Window Break; 18/04/2018 – The engine that exploded on a Southwest flight had caught regulators’ attention before; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS FLIGHT EXPERIENCED ENGINE ISSUE AT ABOUT 11:08ET; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – FLIGHT MADE EMERGENCY DIVERSION TO PHL AFTER CREW REPORTED ISSUES WITH NUMBER ONE ENGINE WHICH RESULTED IN DAMAGE TO FUSELAGE

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 EPS, down 0.93% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $589.47M for 12.85 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.90% negative EPS growth.

Us Bancorp De, which manages about $35.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barclays Plc A D R (NYSE:BCS) by 125,337 shares to 269,068 shares, valued at $2.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Defensive Equity Etf by 8,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,795 shares, and has risen its stake in Aptiv Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1.

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75B and $3.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Loma Negra by 94,364 shares to 2.95M shares, valued at $34.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 3.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 440,896 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Latin America Class A.