Genesis Asset Managers Llp Increases Holding in 58.Com (WUBA); 3M Co Com (MMM) Holder Appleton Partners Boosted Its Position

Appleton Partners Inc increased its stake in 3M Co Com (MMM) by 18.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc bought 3,363 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,644 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50 million, up from 18,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in 3M Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $172.61. About 2.36M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 30/04/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout steam chal | K173519 | 04/23/2018 |; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION IN QTR INCREASED SALES BY 4.2 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – IN QTR, RESOLVED A PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LAWSUIT WITH THE STATE OF MINNESOTA AND RECORDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $897 MILLION; 26/03/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout biological | K173437 | 03/19/2018 |; 12/04/2018 – 3M to Support United Nations Road Safety Initiative; 07/04/2018 – MALAYSIA PM NAJIB’S COALITION PLEDGES 3M NEW JOBS IN 5 YEARS; 05/03/2018 – 3M Appoints Michael Roman CEO, Inge Thulin to Become Executive Chairman; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES MICHAEL ROMAN CEO REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF TWELVE NOMINEES TO BOARD FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM

Genesis Asset Managers Llp increased its stake in 58.Com Inc (WUBA) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp bought 272,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7.85M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $515.51M, up from 7.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in 58.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $57.22. About 355,448 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 28.96% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.39% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 33C, EST. 22C; 07/05/2018 – JENERATION CAPITAL WELCOMES JASON TAN AS PARTNER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q REV. $393.0M, EST. $371.1M; 23/05/2018 – Correct: 58.com 1Q Rev $393M; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM SEES REV. FOR 1Q RMB2.29B- RMB2.39B; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N -QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS WERE RMB2.05 (US$0.33); 10/05/2018 – finzine: $WUBA $MS Jeneration Capital Raising New $800 Million Fund, Sources Say via; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB1.17 (US$0.19); 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q EPS 19c; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB2.78 (US$0.43)

Appleton Partners Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $754.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fd (VWO) by 18,681 shares to 15,248 shares, valued at $648,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit Com (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,173 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,609 shares, and cut its stake in Northern Tr Corp Com (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 10 sales for $17.27 million activity. The insider Bushman Julie L sold $841,392. Vale Michael G. also sold $1.77M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares. PAGE GREGORY R also bought $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, May 9. Lindekugel Jon T sold $1.19M worth of stock. 16,065 shares valued at $3.22 million were sold by Bauman James L on Monday, February 11. On Thursday, February 7 the insider Vrohidis Ippocratis sold $1.63 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Destination Wealth Management stated it has 0.02% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). First Heartland Consultants Incorporated holds 0.12% or 2,117 shares. Utah Retirement Sys invested 0.44% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Parthenon Lc holds 0.41% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 8,733 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl reported 136,244 shares or 1.28% of all its holdings. Martin Inv Mngmt Lc invested in 44,941 shares. 2,550 were reported by Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Management Limited Com. Cornerstone Capital Inc stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Private Wealth Prtn Ltd Co accumulated 12,506 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 825 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Chilton Invest holds 0.28% or 38,741 shares. Personal Advsr Corp invested in 230,499 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Invesco Ltd accumulated 743,027 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Liability Company reported 12,871 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Lc reported 1,585 shares.

