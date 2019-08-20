Genesis Asset Managers Llp Increased Position in Cognizant Technology Soluti Ons (CTSH); Community Trust & Investment Co Increases Holding in Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

Genesis Asset Managers Llp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Soluti Ons (CTSH) by 11.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp bought 464,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 4.44 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $321.93M, up from 3.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Soluti Ons for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $61.58. About 1.40M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%; 16/04/2018 – COGNIZANT AND A CONSORTIUM OF INDIAN LIFE INSURERS ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE DEVELOPED A BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTION TO FACILITATE CROSS-COMPANY DATA-SHARING; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant cuts profit forecast due to tax hit; 26/03/2018 – Cognizant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Net $520M; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant’s first-quarter revenue rises 10 percent; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – COURT FURTHER GRANTED CO’S REQUEST TO ADDRESS ITD’S COLLECTION ACTIONS, SCHEDULED HEARING LATER IN APRIL

Community Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) by 8.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co bought 7,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 94,395 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.19M, up from 87,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $92.03. About 926,704 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 16/05/2018 – ICE at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 29/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – DEAL FOR FOR $685 MLN IN CASH; 27/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Marketing and Communications Leadership as Kelly Loeffler Prepares to Depart at the End of; 29/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – TRANSACTION IS NOT EXPECTED TO MATERIALLY IMPACT 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS OR CAPITAL RETURNS; 05/04/2018 – ICE DOESN’T SEE FINL EFFECT MATERIAL; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ BX DECLARES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Total Futures ADV Rose 4%; 22/03/2018 – China’s oil futures: frazzle or dazzle for foreign traders?; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Adj EPS 90c; 27/03/2018 – Cboe plans Aug. 20 launch of disputed market close order type

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 78,087 are held by Central Natl Bank Trust Co. Girard Prns invested 0.28% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Groesbeck Invest Mngmt Corporation Nj reported 0.53% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Investec Asset North America Inc invested 1.81% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). 926,052 are held by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Royal Bancorp Of Scotland Grp Incorporated Public Limited Com invested 0.24% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Drexel Morgan Communications reported 3,240 shares. Blackrock Inc owns 33.24 million shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd stated it has 538,789 shares. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Hartford Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Buffington Mohr Mcneal accumulated 41 shares. Richard Bernstein Ltd Com accumulated 19,940 shares. Asset Management One Limited accumulated 295,503 shares or 0.12% of the stock.

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $811.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 8,237 shares to 47,492 shares, valued at $18.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 358,303 shares, and cut its stake in Community Tr Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CTBI).

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75B and $3.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Cash Financial Services (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 240,804 shares to 479,059 shares, valued at $41.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 387,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.72M shares, and cut its stake in America Movil Adr (NYSE:AMX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mercer Advisers Incorporated reported 975 shares stake. Alta Capital Mgmt Lc accumulated 719,761 shares or 3.07% of the stock. Harvest Cap has 0.1% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Tci Wealth Incorporated reported 0.02% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Carret Asset Limited Liability Company invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Swedbank holds 0.54% or 1.57M shares in its portfolio. Factory Mutual Insurance has invested 1% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Holdings holds 180 shares. Mackenzie holds 68,252 shares. The Massachusetts-based Prio Wealth LP has invested 0.16% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Brandes Inv Ptnrs Lp holds 0.25% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 146,834 shares. The Connecticut-based Altrinsic Glob Advsr Lc has invested 2.21% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Putnam Limited Co has 0.02% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 92,568 shares. Moreover, Telemus Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.11% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 20,215 shares. Ajo L P, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.23M shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.