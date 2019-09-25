Genesis Asset Managers Llp Increased Its Stake in 58.Com (WUBA) by $7.62 Million; Investment Counselors Of Maryland Continues to Hold Position in El Pollo Loco Holdings (LOCO)

Genesis Asset Managers Llp increased its stake in 58.Com Inc (WUBA) by 1.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp bought 122,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The institutional investor held 7.97M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $495.60 million, up from 7.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in 58.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.29% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $51.03. About 1.24M shares traded or 49.91% up from the average. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N -QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS WERE RMB2.05 (US$0.33); 23/05/2018 – 58.COM SEES 2Q REV. RMB3.1B-RMB3.2B; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q Rev $2.47B; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB3.69 (US$0.56); 07/05/2018 – JENERATION CAPITAL WELCOMES JASON TAN AS PARTNER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB1.17 (US$0.19); 07/03/2018 58.COM 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 56C, EST. 26C

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc increased its stake in El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc (LOCO) by 66.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc bought 571,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.94% . The institutional investor held 1.43M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.25 million, up from 859,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $414.79M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.26. About 302,954 shares traded. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) has declined 15.54% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical LOCO News: 29/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Releases Social Video Series as Part of ‘Road to Authenticity’ Campaign; 08/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Holdings Sees 2018 System-Wide Same-Restuarant Sales Flat; 08/03/2018 – EL POLLO LOCO SEES FY PROFORMA EPS 68C TO 73C, EST. 73C; 06/03/2018 – EL POLLO LOCO HOLDINGS INC – NOW OFFERS DELIVERY FROM MORE THAN 280 OF ITS RESTAURANTS; 08/03/2018 – EL POLLO LOCO HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2018 SYSTEM-WIDE COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY FLAT; 03/05/2018 – El Pollo Loco Holdings 1Q EPS 6c; 03/05/2018 – El Pollo Loco Holdings Sees 2018 Systemwide Same-Store Sales Flat; 09/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – EL POLLO LOCO HOLDINGS INC LOCO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.70 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – EL POLLO LOCO 4Q PROFORMA EPS 11C, EST. 10C

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Formfactor Inc (NASDAQ:FORM) by 27,356 shares to 1.19 million shares, valued at $18.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heartland Express Inc (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 775,169 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 358,183 shares, and cut its stake in Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE:GPI).

