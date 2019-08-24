Genesis Asset Managers Llp Holds Holding in Weibo (WB); Washington Fed (WAFD) Shareholder Brown Advisory Has Trimmed Position as Valuation Rose

Genesis Asset Managers Llp increased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 92.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp bought 1.65M shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The institutional investor held 3.44M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.54M, up from 1.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $39.62. About 2.10 million shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 13/04/2018 – Weibo to ban gay, violent content from platform; 16/04/2018 – But after backlash from Weibo users, the company backtracked; 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4; 10/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Itau Unibanco Holding S.A, Weibo, Redhill Biopharma, Shenandoah Telecommunications; 04/04/2018 – THERE WON’T BE A WINNER IN TRADE WAR: XINHUA WEIBO COMMENTARY; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO SEES 2Q NET REV. $420.0M TO $430.0M, EST. $417.4M; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Net $99.1M; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q NET REV. $349.9M, EST. $343.4M

Brown Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Washington Fed Inc (WAFD) by 12.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc sold 158,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.14M, down from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Washington Fed Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $34.64. About 450,687 shares traded or 8.76% up from the average. Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) has risen 9.19% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAFD News: 26/03/2018 – Washington Federal Names Thomas Kelley Vice Chairman; 26/03/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL INC ANNOUNCES BOARD SUCCESSION PLAN UPDATE; 11/04/2018 – Washington Federal 2Q Net $49.3M; 26/03/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL INC SAYS ANNOUNCED A FURTHER STEP IN ITS SUCCESSION PLAN BY APPOINTING THOMAS J. KELLEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/03/2018 – Washington Federal Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL 2Q EPS 57C, EST. 59C; 02/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL ALLOWS ANCHOR TO TERMINATE WITHOUT FEE; 02/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL ALLOWS ANCHOR BANCORP TO PURSUE ALTERNATIVES; 23/04/2018 – Royal Financial, Inc. Completes Integration of Washington Federal Bank for Savings; 07/03/2018 Washington Federal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Analysts await Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.62 per share. WAFD’s profit will be $52.40M for 13.12 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Washington Federal, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.49% negative EPS growth.