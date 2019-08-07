Genesis Asset Managers Llp Has Upped Weibo (WB) Position; Sandler Capital Management Cut By $1.66 Million Its Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) Holding

Genesis Asset Managers Llp increased Weibo Corp (WB) stake by 92.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Genesis Asset Managers Llp acquired 1.65 million shares as Weibo Corp (WB)’s stock declined 42.35%. The Genesis Asset Managers Llp holds 3.44 million shares with $112.54M value, up from 1.78M last quarter. Weibo Corp now has $8.80B valuation. The stock increased 3.58% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $36.14. About 3.20 million shares traded or 42.71% up from the average. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 10/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Itau Unibanco Holding S.A, Weibo, Redhill Biopharma, Shenandoah Telecommunications; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q NET REV. $349.9M, EST. $343.4M; 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 13/04/2018 – Weibo to ban gay, violent content from platform; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 47C; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 21/05/2018 – CHINESE SECURITIES REGULATOR COMMENTS IN WEIBO STATEMENT; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 28/05/2018 – China’s Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 16/04/2018 – But after backlash from Weibo users, the company backtracked

Sandler Capital Management decreased Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) stake by 14.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sandler Capital Management sold 26,400 shares as Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV)’s stock rose 13.09%. The Sandler Capital Management holds 161,484 shares with $10.26 million value, down from 187,884 last quarter. Live Nation Entertainment In now has $14.92 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.20% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $70.01. About 628,611 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 09/04/2018 – Live Nation Expands Festival Passport For 2018 With Brand New VIP Tier And Access To 100+ Festivals Globally; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION 1Q REV. $1.48B, EST. $1.32B; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION 1Q LOSS/SHR 24C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Live Nation Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LYV); 24/04/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc; 25/05/2018 – New York Post: Live Nation investor withdraws suit over executive bonuses; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.24; 17/04/2018 – Gulf Oil Kicks Off Summer-Long Partnership With Live Nation; 30/05/2018 – LIVE NATION BUYS PREMIER TX CONCERT PROMOTER, FESTIVAL

Among 3 analysts covering Weibo (NASDAQ:WB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Weibo had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained it with “Hold” rating and $67 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Sunday, March 10 with “Buy”.

Genesis Asset Managers Llp decreased Pricesmart Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) stake by 76,600 shares to 1.17 million valued at $68.71M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Loma Negra stake by 185,837 shares and now owns 3.05M shares. Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold WB shares while 58 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 7.99% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Management holds 81,920 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited accumulated 0% or 573 shares. Gulf Intl Comml Bank (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Jane Street Group Limited Liability reported 0.01% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 259,599 shares. 3,536 are held by Exane Derivatives. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 285,988 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Pub Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Susquehanna Intl Group Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) or 42,236 shares. Cwm Limited Com accumulated 18 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.03% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Cornerstone Advisors Inc invested in 0% or 569 shares. Asset Mngmt One Limited holds 13,219 shares. Tower (Trc) holds 0.01% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) or 2,662 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement owns 36,510 shares.

More notable recent Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should We Expect From Weibo Corporation’s (NASDAQ:WB) Earnings In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/05/2019: ENPH, ON, HPE, WB – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can Weibo Corporation’s (NASDAQ:WB) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Weibo: A Unique Social Network In China – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Relative Strength Alert For Weibo Corp – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Live Nation Entertainment has $70 highest and $63 lowest target. $66.50’s average target is -5.01% below currents $70.01 stock price. Live Nation Entertainment had 11 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research on Friday, March 1. Citigroup downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, March 15 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research given on Friday, March 22.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0.02% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Chicago Equity Prns Limited Co stated it has 78,125 shares. Hennessy Advisors has 63,800 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Accuvest Global Advsr reported 12,272 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv stated it has 8,823 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 383,269 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md accumulated 1.89M shares. Moreover, Profund Advisors Ltd Llc has 0.05% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Aviva Public Limited Company invested 0.02% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Marietta Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3,950 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation reported 64,809 shares. Bancorp Of America Corporation De holds 0.01% or 991,172 shares in its portfolio. South Carolina-based Colonial Trust has invested 0.05% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated accumulated 12 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 37,000 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors React To Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.’s (NYSE:LYV) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Live Nation Entertainment Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Live Nation Expands Its Global Platform By Acquiring Leading Mexico Promoter OCESA Entertainment – PRNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Sandler Capital Management increased Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) stake by 2,690 shares to 30,543 valued at $17.43M in 2019Q1. It also upped Webster Finl Corp Conn (Put) (NYSE:WBS) stake by 12,000 shares and now owns 121,000 shares. Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (NYSE:BOOT) was raised too.

Analysts await Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.85 EPS, up 21.43% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.7 per share. LYV’s profit will be $181.17M for 20.59 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 107.32% EPS growth.