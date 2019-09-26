Genesis Asset Managers Llp Has Upped Its Stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by $2.85 Million; As Fastenal (FAST) Stock Value Declined, Saturna Capital Has Lifted Position

Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in Fastenal (FAST) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp bought 605,064 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 1.21 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.44M, up from 605,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Fastenal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $32.04. About 1.94 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Genesis Asset Managers Llp increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp bought 76,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 5.80M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $220.47 million, up from 5.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $36.06. About 1.00M shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – CURRENTLY EXPECT CONSOLIDATED RUBLE-BASED REVENUE TO GROW IN THE RANGE OF 28% TO 32% FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Launches Yandex.Plus Subscription Service; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Yandex; 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Announces Expansion of Alice Intelligent Assistant Ecosystem with new Smart Speaker and Skills Platform; 22/05/2018 – Boundless Introduces New Lightweight, Portable, Offline Basemap Server; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES EBITDA LOSS FROM TAXI FLAT Y/Y DESPITE UBER MERGER; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B SHARE DILUTED RUB 7.10; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – EXPECT SEARCH AND PORTAL RUBLE-BASED REVENUE GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 19% TO 21% IN THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES MINOR BOOST TO TAXI BUSINESS FROM 2018 WORLD CUP

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75 billion and $3.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bancolombia Adr (NYSE:CIB) by 230,590 shares to 2.21 million shares, valued at $112.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 3.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 440,896 shares, and cut its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp 1 Spon (NYSE:EDU).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. had bought 2,500 shares worth $76,218.

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98B and $3.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 7,500 shares to 6,109 shares, valued at $571,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 493,455 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE).