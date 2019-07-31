Genesis Asset Managers Llp Has Upped Cognizant Technology Soluti Ons (CTSH) Position by $33.48 Million; Prologis (PLD) Holder Echo Street Capital Management Has Cut Its Position

Genesis Asset Managers Llp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Soluti Ons (CTSH) by 11.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp bought 464,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.44M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $321.93M, up from 3.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Soluti Ons for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $65.69. About 1.46 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – AS PART OF STAY ORDER, TO DEPOSIT $75 MLN TO BE KEPT IN SUSPENSE ACCOUNT BY ITD, WITH REMAINDER MARKED UNDER LIEN; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Buys Privately-Held Hedera Consulting for Undisclosed Terms; 17/05/2018 – Cognizant Recognized as Market Leader in Internet of Things Services by Research and Advisory Firm ISG; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – DURING QTR, REPATRIATED $2 BLN OF EARNINGS THAT WERE AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM – CONF CALL; 29/03/2018 – Cognizant Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant’s first-quarter revenue rises 10 percent; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A STAY OF THE ACTIONS OF INDIAN INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT; 28/03/2018 – Financial Chron: Paid all applicable taxes, I-T dept’s position without merit: Cognizant; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16.05 BLN TO $16.3 BLN

Echo Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 36.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc sold 179,123 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 309,402 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.26 million, down from 488,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $82.21. About 437,883 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 16.56% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Expected to Increase Annual Stabilized Core FFO Per Shr by $0.06-$0.08; 27/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $67; 05/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – PROLOGIS WILL RETAIN ITS 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN NPR; 16/04/2018 – Prologis Inc expected to post earnings of 35 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 30/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Prologis Rtgs Unafctd By DCT Industrial Aqstn; 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc. — DCT; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q EPS 68c; 26/04/2018 – Norway’s sovereign fund and Prologis sell logistics properties; 29/04/2018 – DCT Deal Could Be Announced Sun; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Core FFO 80c/Share

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75B and $3.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Loma Negra by 185,837 shares to 3.05 million shares, valued at $33.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 387,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.72 million shares, and cut its stake in Infosys Technology Ltd Adr (NYSE:INFY).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $1.03 million activity. Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan had sold 1,208 shares worth $86,046 on Monday, February 4. $1.16M worth of stock was bought by Humphries Brian on Thursday, May 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,340 are owned by Dynamic Advisor Solutions. Argent Capital Mngmt Lc owns 796,012 shares for 2.11% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 19,391 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct invested in 43,602 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Enterprise Ser Corporation invested 0.13% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 508,925 are owned by Arga Investment Management L P. Suntrust Banks invested in 222,609 shares. Trust Co Of Oklahoma holds 0% or 19,812 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Securities Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mngmt Limited holds 96,150 shares. Carderock Inc has invested 0.48% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Brighton Jones Limited Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Everence Capital Mgmt holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 10,250 shares. 125 are held by Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Llc. Lenox Wealth Mgmt reported 1,102 shares.

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $586.95 million for 22.10 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt Lp reported 4,419 shares stake. Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Cap Fund Mngmt holds 11,462 shares. Clarivest Asset Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 4,540 shares. Apg Asset Nv stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). 70,122 were reported by Bailard Inc. Goldman Sachs Inc has 5.43 million shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Twin Cap Mngmt Inc has 0.52% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Miles Capital invested 1.37% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). First Advsr LP has 0.02% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). 7,495 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc. Us National Bank & Trust De invested 0.03% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Heitman Real Estate Ltd Liability Company holds 6.45% or 2.06M shares in its portfolio. Rampart Inv Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Citadel Advisors Limited Co accumulated 7,537 shares.