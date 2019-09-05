Genesis Asset Managers Llp Has Trimmed Pricesmart (PSMT) Position; Electron Capital Partners Has Increased El Paso Elec Co (EE) Holding

Genesis Asset Managers Llp decreased Pricesmart Inc. (PSMT) stake by 6.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Genesis Asset Managers Llp sold 76,600 shares as Pricesmart Inc. (PSMT)’s stock rose 2.47%. The Genesis Asset Managers Llp holds 1.17M shares with $68.71M value, down from 1.24M last quarter. Pricesmart Inc. now has $1.81 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $59.37. About 69,724 shares traded. PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) has declined 25.06% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PSMT News: 21/05/2018 – PRICESMART INC – ACQUIRED LAND IN PANAMA AND DOMINICAN REPUBLIC UPON WHICH COMPANY PLANS TO CONSTRUCT NEW WAREHOUSE CLUBS; 06/04/2018 – PriceSmart, Inc. Announces New Chief Financial Officer; 07/03/2018 – PRICESMART – FOR 5-WEEKS ENDED MARCH 4, COMPARABLE WAREHOUSE SALES FOR 39 WAREHOUSE CLUBS OPEN AT LEAST-13 1/2 FULL MONTHS ROSE 4.4%; 07/03/2018 PRICESMART ANNOUNCES FEBRUARY SALES; PROVIDES GUIDANCE ON THE PRELIMINARY IMPACT OF U.S. TAX REFORM; AND ALSO ANNOUNCES EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL DATES FOR SECOND QUARTER FISCAL YEAR…; 07/03/2018 – PRICESMART INC PSMT.O FEBRUARY SALES ROSE 6.6 PCT TO $228.9 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ PriceSmart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSMT); 03/04/2018 – PriceSmart Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – PriceSmart Net Warehouse Club Sales Increased 8.9% to $261.3M in March; 06/04/2018 – PriceSmart Announces March Sales; 06/04/2018 – PRICESMART INC – JAGER WILL REPLACE JOHN M. HEFFNER

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased El Paso Elec Co (EE) stake by 47.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Electron Capital Partners Llc acquired 310,159 shares as El Paso Elec Co (EE)’s stock rose 10.21%. The Electron Capital Partners Llc holds 962,905 shares with $56.64 million value, up from 652,746 last quarter. El Paso Elec Co now has $2.73 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $67.03. About 173,342 shares traded. El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) has risen 7.65% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical EE News: 03/05/2018 – El Paso Electric Backs 2018 EPS $2.30-EPS $2.65; 03/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC CONTINUES WITH ‘STAND-ALONE’ PLAN; 03/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC CO QUARTERLY OPERATING REVENUES $175.7 MLN VS $171.3 MLN; 27/03/2018 – US Customs: CBP Seizes 33 pounds of Methamphetamine at El Paso Port; 14/03/2018 – Dir Wertheimer Gifts 100 Of El Paso Electric Co; 17/04/2018 – US Customs: El Paso Sector Kicks off 21st Annual BSI Awareness Campaign; 03/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 16/03/2018 – US Customs: Public Service Announcement Issued by El Paso Sector; 03/05/2018 – El Paso Electric 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY DECLARES FORCE MAJEURE ON LINE 2000 DUE TO AN ANOMALY ON LINE, DOWNSTREAM OF LORDSBURG COMPRESSOR STATION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold EE shares while 54 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 37.19 million shares or 3.66% less from 38.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold EE shares while 54 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 37.19 million shares or 3.66% less from 38.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 0% or 146 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% or 14,687 shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap Limited Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.01% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.01% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Smithfield Trust Com has 0% invested in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) for 105 shares. The California-based Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Macquarie Grp Limited, Australia-based fund reported 1.01 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 21,075 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag reported 111,150 shares. California Employees Retirement has invested 0% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Prudential reported 66,060 shares. Enterprise Finance holds 50 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sterling Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.27% or 469,886 shares.

