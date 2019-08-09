Genesis Asset Managers Llp Has Trimmed Its Sina (SINA) Position by $145.29 Million as Stock Price Declined; Penske Automotive Grp (PAG) Stake Lifted by American Century Companies Inc

Genesis Asset Managers Llp decreased its stake in Sina Corp (SINA) by 67.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp sold 2.38 million shares as the company’s stock declined 38.25% . The institutional investor held 1.13M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.96 million, down from 3.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Sina Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $34.79. About 193,121 shares traded. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 51.52% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 09/05/2018 – Sina 1Q Rev $440.8M; 09/05/2018 – SINA 1Q NET REV. $440.8M, EST. $433.8M; 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sina; 26/04/2018 – Signal: Masked gunmen kidnap an employee from Eben Sina Hospital in Al-Rashidiya; 09/05/2018 – SINA CORP QTRLY ADVERTISING REVENUES INCREASED 61% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $367.1 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 16/04/2018 – China’s Sina Weibo reverses gay content clean-up after outcry; 11/03/2018 – Sina News: Panasonic weighs selling China security camera factory: Nikkei; 18/05/2018 – LU QI TO REMAIN AS BAIDU VICE CHAIRMAN: SINA.COM

American Century Companies Inc increased its stake in Penske Automotive Grp Inc (PAG) by 42.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc bought 197,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.34% . The institutional investor held 665,496 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.71 million, up from 468,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Penske Automotive Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $44.27. About 65,479 shares traded. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has declined 11.34% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PAG News: 26/03/2018 – PAG to Receive Strategic Minority Investment from Blackstone Fund; 07/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Penske’s Senior Unsecured Debt ‘BBB+’; 07/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE PENSKE’S SR UNSECURED DEBT ‘BBB+’; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Penske Truck Leasing Co.’s Prpsd Snr Unscd Nts ‘BBB’; 11/05/2018 – Penske Automotive Elects Wolfgang Durheimer as New Bd Member; 20/03/2018 – Penske Automotive Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 13/04/2018 – HK-based PAG plans to raise as much as $6 bln with new Asia PE fund; 13/04/2018 – Hong Kong’s PAG plans up to $6 bln new Asia private equity fund; 10/04/2018 – Penske Automotive Group To Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 01/05/2018 – Penske Automotive at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $98.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 117,111 shares to 1.74 million shares, valued at $116.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS) by 225,901 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,079 shares, and cut its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold PAG shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 1.58% less from 35.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) for 50,963 shares. Macquarie Ltd reported 19,700 shares. 72,000 are held by Markel Corp. Gilder Gagnon Howe Communications Llc has invested 0.03% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Donaldson Limited Co invested in 0.02% or 4,510 shares. Moreover, Edmp Inc has 2.04% invested in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) for 46,733 shares. Advisory Svcs Net Ltd owns 42 shares. Zebra Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 11,965 shares. Eaton Vance owns 49,478 shares. Cibc Ww stated it has 16,481 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group Inc has 0.01% invested in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Highland Capital Management Limited Partnership accumulated 57,000 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Huntington Bank & Trust invested in 1,803 shares or 0% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & invested in 0% or 421 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 103,561 shares.

Analysts await SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 74.47% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.47 per share. SINA’s profit will be $8.54M for 72.48 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by SINA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -73.91% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold SINA shares while 51 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 40.40 million shares or 3.27% less from 41.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 69,386 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hbk Investments Ltd Partnership reported 904,145 shares. Tradewinds Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 360 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 175 were accumulated by Hall Laurie J Trustee. The Ohio-based Huntington Commercial Bank has invested 0% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.14% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Alphaone Invest Services Limited Liability Company reported 780 shares stake. 80,209 are held by Citadel Advsrs Limited. Alkeon Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). 34,884 are owned by Edgestream Prtnrs Limited Partnership. 79,672 were reported by Stifel Fincl Corporation. Moreover, Gam Ag has 0.05% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) for 19,500 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.01% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Axa has invested 0.01% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 48,865 shares.

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75 billion and $3.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Latin America Class A by 74,657 shares to 5.79M shares, valued at $112.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Latin America Class C by 51,266 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.42 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).