Genesis Asset Managers Llp Has Trimmed America Movil Adr (AMX) Stake By $2.72 Million; UNIPOL GRUPPO FINANZIARIO SPA ORDINARY S (UPZPF) Shorts Increased By 2.3%

UNIPOL GRUPPO FINANZIARIO SPA ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:UPZPF) had an increase of 2.3% in short interest. UPZPF’s SI was 2.78M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.3% from 2.71 million shares previously. It closed at $4.52 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Genesis Asset Managers Llp decreased America Movil Adr (AMX) stake by 3.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Genesis Asset Managers Llp analyzed 194,165 shares as America Movil Adr (AMX)'s stock declined 3.05%. The Genesis Asset Managers Llp holds 5.66 million shares with $80.80 million value, down from 5.85 million last quarter. America Movil Adr now has $46.50B valuation. The stock increased 2.11% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $14.06. About 5.52 million shares traded or 128.08% up from the average. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has declined 18.52% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500.

Unipol Gruppo S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and banking services primarily in Italy. The company has market cap of $. The firm operates through Non-Life Insurance Business, Life Insurance Business, Banking Business, Real Estate Business, and Holding and Other Businesses divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It offers non-life and life insurance products; and reinsurance services to small and medium sized companies.

Analysts await AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 13.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.3 per share. AMX’s profit will be $1.12B for 10.34 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.55% EPS growth.

