Genesis Asset Managers Llp Has Raised Its Stake in Cognizant Technology Soluti Ons (CTSH) as Valuation Declined; As United Technologies (UTX) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Holowesko Partners LTD Boosted Its Holding

Holowesko Partners Ltd increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 145.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd bought 363,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 613,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.01 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $125.05. About 2.53 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY EQUIPMENT ORDERS AT UTC CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY INCREASED 10 PERCENT ORGANICALLY; 30/05/2018 – Otis Signs Historic Escalator Contract with SNCF French Rail; 04/05/2018 – UTC’s takeover of Rockwell Collins approved by EU regulator; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS EXPECT A FULL REVIEW OF THE UTC PORTFOLIO TO BE COMPLETED IN 2018; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring to Be in Production, Maintenance Roles; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Near-Term Goal of Women Holding at Least 30% of Senior Roles; 16/05/2018 – Otis Helps Shape San Francisco’s Skyline with Oceanwide Win; 02/05/2018 – UTX, GE: An A320 of Viva aerobus with problems in Merida. – ! $UTX $GE; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Committed to Maintaining Constructive Dialogue With Shareowners Representing All Points of View; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF, AVISTA/HYDRO ONE IN SETTLEMENT TALKS

Genesis Asset Managers Llp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Soluti Ons (CTSH) by 11.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp bought 464,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 4.44M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $321.93 million, up from 3.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Soluti Ons for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $61.22. About 2.28 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 15/05/2018 – CEO D’Souza Gifts 325 Of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp; 14/05/2018 – IDP Education Partners with Cognizant to Help Students Realise Their International Study and Career Goals; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT SAYS HIGH COURT LIFTS ATTACHMENT OF CTSH ACCOUNTS; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – WILL FUND ASR PROGRAM ON MARCH 14, 2018 FROM CASH ON HAND AND ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Investors (CTSH); 01/05/2018 – Cognizant Launches U.S. Foundation to Empower Digital Education and Skills Training Initiatives Across the United States; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.53; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – AS PART OF STAY ORDER, TO DEPOSIT $75 MLN TO BE KEPT IN SUSPENSE ACCOUNT BY ITD, WITH REMAINDER MARKED UNDER LIEN

Holowesko Partners Ltd, which manages about $4.09B and $1.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 10,000 shares to 55,500 shares, valued at $2.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 166,592 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.11M shares, and cut its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “United Tech +2.5% after raising outlook for 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bill Ackman Exits Positions in United Technologies and Automatic Data Processing – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “United Technologies Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “More information sought from United Tech, Raytheon – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75B and $3.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Infosys Technology Ltd Adr (NYSE:INFY) by 5.87M shares to 2.06M shares, valued at $22.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Cash Financial Services (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 240,804 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 479,059 shares, and cut its stake in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA).

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Friday 5/24 Insider Buying Report: CTSH, KYN – Nasdaq” on May 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CTSH or GWRE: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “A Tough Quarter Forces Cognizant to Cut Its 2019 Outlook – Nasdaq” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s in Store for Cognizant (CTSH) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Trading At A 24% Discount? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

