Genesis Asset Managers Llp Has Raised Its Bancolombia Adr (CIB) Stake; Independence Holding Co (IHC) Sentiment Is 1

Genesis Asset Managers Llp increased Bancolombia Adr (CIB) stake by 8.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Genesis Asset Managers Llp acquired 187,128 shares as Bancolombia Adr (CIB)’s stock rose 6.06%. The Genesis Asset Managers Llp holds 2.44 million shares with $124.73M value, up from 2.26 million last quarter. Bancolombia Adr now has $12.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $50.56. About 155,400 shares traded. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has declined 1.00% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CIB News: 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q NET INCOME COP522B, EST. COP661.37B; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES CREDIT GROWTH OF 8%-10% IN 2018: CFO; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 04/05/2018 – Bancolombia S.A. Announces Filing Of The 2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 02/04/2018 – GRUPO ARGOS SIGNS COP460B 5 YEARS LOAN WITH BANCOLOMBIA; 10/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA PLANS TO SELL UP TO COP2T IN BONDS IN COLOMBIA; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q LOANS COP149.65T; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA CFO SPEAKS IN PHONE INTERVIEW FROM MEDELLIN; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES FASTER CREDIT GROWTH AFTER COLOMBIA ELECTION

Independence Holding Co (IHC) investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.13, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 18 active investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 18 reduced and sold their holdings in Independence Holding Co. The active investment managers in our database reported: 2.11 million shares, down from 2.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Independence Holding Co in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 15 Increased: 14 New Position: 4.

Genesis Asset Managers Llp decreased Loma Negra stake by 185,837 shares to 3.05M valued at $33.35 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Infosys Technology Ltd Adr (NYSE:INFY) stake by 5.87M shares and now owns 2.06 million shares. First Cash Financial Services (NASDAQ:FCFS) was reduced too.

The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $38.5. About 6,023 shares traded or 0.60% up from the average. Independence Holding Company (IHC) has risen 4.44% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.01% the S&P500. Some Historical IHC News: 09/05/2018 – Independence Holding 1Q EPS 46c; 09/05/2018 – Independence Holding 1Q Rev $88.3M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Independence Holding Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IHC); 16/04/2018 – Independence Holding Company Announces a 50% Increase in Its Annual Dividend Rate; 16/03/2018 Independence Holding 4Q EPS $1.16; 16/04/2018 – Independence Holding Raises Semi-Annual Dividend to 30c; 16/03/2018 – Independence Holding 4Q Rev $82.7M; 16/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE HOLDING CO IHC.N – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS VOTED TO INCREASE CASH DIVIDEND BY 50% TO $.30 PER SHARE ANNUALLY; 19/03/2018 – INDEPENDENCE HOLDING CO FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE HOLDING CO IHC.N – REMAIN OPTIMISTIC THAT INCREASE IN EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WILL CONTINUE THROUGH 2019

Cannell Capital Llc holds 1.58% of its portfolio in Independence Holding Company for 183,957 shares. Tcw Group Inc owns 266,017 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rbf Capital Llc has 0.06% invested in the company for 15,000 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.02% in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 109,423 shares.

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in life and health insurance business in the District of Columbia, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $575.06 million. The companyÂ’s dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals within affinity groups; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage. It has a 19.15 P/E ratio. It also provides supplemental products, including hospital indemnity, fixed indemnity limited benefit, critical illness, accident medical coverage, and life insurance products to individuals and families; and pet insurance and occupational accident insurance products.