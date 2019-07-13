Genesis Asset Managers Llp Has Raised Cognizant Technology Soluti Ons (CTSH) Stake by $33.48 Million; Copart (CPRT) Shareholder Force Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $1.33 Million

Force Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 57.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc sold 22,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 16,051 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973,000, down from 38,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $77.33. About 630,201 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 19.24% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 17/05/2018 – CPRT CLEARS SCRAP TIRES AT EX-SAFE TIRE FACILITY IN SAN ANTONIO; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Net $127.4M; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 49C; 17/05/2018 – Copart Fulfills New Owner Promise to Clear Hazardous Tires; 30/03/2018 – Copart Site Visit Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 4; 09/03/2018 – COPART – ACQUIRED AUTOVAHINKOKESKUS OY, A SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION COMPANY BASED IN FINLAND DOING BUSINESS AS AVK; 04/04/2018 – Copart at Site Visit Hosted By Wedbush Today; 22/04/2018 – DJ Copart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPRT); 24/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Location Near Minneapolis, Minnesota; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q REV. $478.2M, EST. $438.0M

Genesis Asset Managers Llp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Soluti Ons (CTSH) by 11.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp bought 464,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.44 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $321.93M, up from 3.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Soluti Ons for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $65.86. About 2.51M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $3.96 million activity.

Analysts await Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CPRT’s profit will be $128.30 million for 34.52 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Copart, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold CPRT shares while 142 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 179.40 million shares or 2.28% less from 183.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And Assoc holds 372,024 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.03% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Rockland Com has invested 0.05% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Moreover, Grp Inc Inc One Trading Lp has 0% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Royal London Asset stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Gemmer Asset Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Mai Cap Mgmt owns 0.05% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 16,320 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.04% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Prudential Plc holds 5,300 shares. Moreover, Fdx Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Ycg Ltd Company has invested 4.07% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Mufg Americas Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Force Capital Mngmt Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 16,051 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc has 0.02% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 222,741 shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 5 sales for $953,186 activity. On Monday, February 4 the insider Middleton Sean sold $48,650. 19,000 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) shares with value of $1.16 million were bought by Humphries Brian.

