Genesis Asset Managers Llp Has Lifted Its Sina (SINA) Stake by $88.09 Million as Stock Value Declined; Starboard Value LP Has Raised Its Symantec (SYMC) Position by $42.00 Million

Starboard Value Lp increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp bought 2.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 38.00M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $826.90M, up from 36.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $23.42. About 968,309 shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 20/04/2018 – Zscaler Inc. vs Symantec Corporation | Terminated-Dismissed | 04/20/2018; 11/05/2018 – S&P Will Monitor Symantec Investigate Developments and Could Eventually Revise Rating or Outlook; 22/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Symantec Corp. (SYMC); 12/04/2018 – SYMANTEC & NTT SECURITY REPORT PLANNED WEB PARTNERSHIP; 17/05/2018 – KASKELA LAW LLC: Important Deadline Established in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Symantec Corp. – SYMC; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 14/05/2018 – Symantec to Host Investor Briefing Call; 22/03/2018 – Cyber risk modeller emerges from under Symantec’s wing; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Sees 1Q EPS 31c-EPS 35c; 30/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING

Genesis Asset Managers Llp increased its stake in Sina Corp (SINA) by 181.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp bought 2.05 million shares as the company’s stock declined 38.25% . The institutional investor held 3.18 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $137.04 million, up from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Sina Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.10% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $38.36. About 817,970 shares traded. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 51.52% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content; 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 09/05/2018 – Sina 1Q EPS 38c; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 16/04/2018 – China’s Sina Weibo reverses gay content clean-up after outcry; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU’S LU QI TO STEP DOWN AS PRESIDENT, COO: SINA.COM; 18/05/2018 – LU QI TO REMAIN AS BAIDU VICE CHAIRMAN: SINA.COM; 14/05/2018 – GREENWOODS EXITED TAL, SINA, HZNP IN 1Q: 13F; 23/03/2018 – CHINA FOREIGN MIN: COURTESY ON ONE SIDE ONLY LASTS SO LONG:SINA; 09/05/2018 – SINA CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP NET REVENUES INCREASED 59% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $438.1 MLN

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75B and $3.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bancolombia Adr (NYSE:CIB) by 230,590 shares to 2.21 million shares, valued at $112.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp 1 Spon (NYSE:EDU) by 503,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.55M shares, and cut its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 25 investors sold SINA shares while 48 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 42.59 million shares or 5.43% more from 40.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Savings Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Carroll Associates accumulated 46 shares. 202,100 were reported by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated Inc holds 0% or 243,560 shares. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 234,090 shares. Blackrock owns 0.01% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) for 3.54M shares. New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc has invested 0.05% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 64,352 shares. Northern reported 366,970 shares stake. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 5,697 shares. Aqr Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) or 194,255 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd invested in 9,424 shares or 0% of the stock. Blair William And Com Il holds 7,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 845,530 were accumulated by Platinum Inv Mngmt Limited. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated holds 106,000 shares.

Starboard Value Lp, which manages about $2.57B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 145,000 shares to 2.75 million shares, valued at $78.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rpm Intl Inc (NYSE:RPM) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 900,322 shares, and cut its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 37 investors sold SYMC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 540.17 million shares or 2.07% less from 551.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kentucky Retirement stated it has 28,789 shares. Nwq Invest Mgmt Co Ltd Co holds 0.59% or 1.21 million shares in its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, Sweden-based fund reported 8,545 shares. Capital International Limited Ca holds 0.1% or 20,276 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% or 2,054 shares in its portfolio. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab invested 0.01% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Guggenheim Ltd Llc has invested 0.14% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). 173,514 were accumulated by Lsv Asset. Clean Yield Gru holds 0.15% or 19,524 shares in its portfolio. Regentatlantic Capital Lc holds 0.27% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) or 184,194 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny holds 93,788 shares. Panagora Asset Inc owns 1.54 million shares. New York-based First Manhattan Company has invested 0.01% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). 3.20 million are owned by Contour Asset Management Limited Liability.