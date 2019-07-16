Genesis Asset Managers Llp Has Lifted Its Bancolombia Adr (CIB) Stake by $9.54 Million as Shares Rose; Pembroke Management LTD Holds Stake in Hms Holdings (HMSY)

Genesis Asset Managers Llp increased its stake in Bancolombia Adr (CIB) by 8.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp bought 187,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.44 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124.73 million, up from 2.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Bancolombia Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $52.43. About 119,934 shares traded. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has declined 1.00% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CIB News: 04/05/2018 – Bancolombia S.A. Announces Filing Of The 2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q NET INCOME COP522B, EST. COP661.37B; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES CREDIT GROWTH OF 8%-10% IN 2018: CFO; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA CFO SPEAKS IN PHONE INTERVIEW FROM MEDELLIN; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES FASTER CREDIT GROWTH AFTER COLOMBIA ELECTION; 10/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA PLANS TO SELL UP TO COP2T IN BONDS IN COLOMBIA; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q LOANS COP149.65T; 02/04/2018 – GRUPO ARGOS SIGNS COP460B 5 YEARS LOAN WITH BANCOLOMBIA

Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Hms Holdings Corp (HMSY) by 5.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 49,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 898,265 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.60M, up from 848,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Hms Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $33.44. About 323,093 shares traded. HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) has risen 50.87% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMSY News: 25/04/2018 – REG-Bulletin from Annual General Meeting in HMS Networks; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS TO EXTEND BUYBACK PROGRAM ( “BUYBACK”) IN RESPECT OF COMPANY’S GLOBAL DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS (“GDRS”); 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 ORDER INTAKE: RUB 65.5 BN (+61% YOY); 17/05/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS DISCONTINUANCE OF PROCEEDINGS WAS NOT A RESULT OF ANY SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT, AND COMPANY WAS NOT REQUIRED TO MAKE ANY PAYMENTS TO PLAINTIFFS; 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU AG HMUG.DE – IS PLANNING SALE OF UP TO 15 PERCENT OF SILESIAN COAL INTERNATIONAL GROUP OF COMPANIES S.A; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP PLANS TO EXTEND BUYBACK PROGRAM; 25/04/2018 – HMS PUT UNDER REVIEW AT VTB CAPITAL; 25/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L : VTB CAPITAL PLACES RATING UNDER REVIEW, PREVIOUSLY BUY; 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU -CO IN PROCESS OF PREPARING TO PLACE A LISTED SHORT-TERM SENIOR SECURED BOND IN AN AMOUNT OF UP TO EUR 30 MLN TO FINANCE ITS ACTIVITIES; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS TOTAL AMOUNT OF GDRS SUBJECT TO BUYBACK (TAKING INTO ACCOUNT ANY GDRS ALREADY ACQUIRED BY COMPANY) SHALL NOT EXCEED 6% OF SUBSCRIBED CAPITAL OF COMPANY

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77B and $924.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Gen Hldgs (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 14,400 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $24.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 122,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 308,650 shares, and cut its stake in Monolithic Power (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75B and $3.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in America Movil Adr (NYSE:AMX) by 194,165 shares to 5.66M shares, valued at $80.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Cash Financial Services (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 240,804 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 479,059 shares, and cut its stake in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA).