Genesis Asset Managers Llp Has Lifted By $9.54 Million Its Bancolombia Adr (CIB) Position; Tuscan Holdings (THCB) Sellers Increased By 14940.62% Their Shorts

Genesis Asset Managers Llp increased Bancolombia Adr (CIB) stake by 8.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Genesis Asset Managers Llp acquired 187,128 shares as Bancolombia Adr (CIB)’s stock declined 0.50%. The Genesis Asset Managers Llp holds 2.44M shares with $124.73 million value, up from 2.26 million last quarter. Bancolombia Adr now has $11.98B valuation. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $49.81. About 326,283 shares traded or 28.20% up from the average. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has risen 5.66% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CIB News: 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA CFO SPEAKS IN PHONE INTERVIEW FROM MEDELLIN; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q LOANS COP149.65T; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES CREDIT GROWTH OF 8%-10% IN 2018: CFO; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES FASTER CREDIT GROWTH AFTER COLOMBIA ELECTION; 02/04/2018 – GRUPO ARGOS SIGNS COP460B 5 YEARS LOAN WITH BANCOLOMBIA; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q NET INCOME COP522B, EST. COP661.37B; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 10/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA PLANS TO SELL UP TO COP2T IN BONDS IN COLOMBIA; 04/05/2018 – Bancolombia S.A. Announces Filing Of The 2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F

Tuscan Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:THCB) had an increase of 14940.62% in short interest. THCB’s SI was 481,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 14940.62% from 3,200 shares previously. With 124,800 avg volume, 4 days are for Tuscan Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:THCB)’s short sellers to cover THCB’s short positions. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.92. About 10,251 shares traded. Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) has 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with businesses and entities. The company has market cap of $352.03 million.

Among 3 analysts covering BanColombia (NYSE:CIB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. BanColombia had 10 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan upgraded the shares of CIB in report on Monday, February 25 to “Hold” rating. JP Morgan upgraded Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) rating on Tuesday, August 6. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $5500 target. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. On Tuesday, August 6 the stock rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse to “Neutral”.

Genesis Asset Managers Llp decreased America Movil Adr (NYSE:AMX) stake by 194,165 shares to 5.66 million valued at $80.80M in 2019Q1. It also reduced First Cash Financial Services (NASDAQ:FCFS) stake by 240,804 shares and now owns 479,059 shares. Pricesmart Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) was reduced too.