Genesis Asset Managers Llp Has Increased Its Position in Weibo (WB) by $52.89 Million; Litespeed Management Stake in Papa Johns Int’l (PZZA) Has Raised as Share Price Declined

Genesis Asset Managers Llp increased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 92.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp bought 1.65M shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The institutional investor held 3.44M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.54 million, up from 1.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.32% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.53. About 1.02 million shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 10/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Itau Unibanco Holding S.A, Weibo, Redhill Biopharma, Shenandoah Telecommunications; 13/04/2018 – Weibo to ban gay, violent content from platform; 04/04/2018 China Unveils Retaliation Plan for U.S. Tariffs — State TV Weibo; 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q EPS 44c; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 47C; 16/04/2018 – But after backlash from Weibo users, the company backtracked; 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content

Litespeed Management Llc increased its stake in Papa Johns Int’l Inc (PZZA) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The hedge fund held 195,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.33 million, up from 189,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Papa Johns Int’l Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $46.02. About 678,088 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Fincl Officer; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s 1Q Rev $427.4M; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL COMPARABLE SALES INCREASES OF 0.3%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Papa John’s International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PZZA); 19/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC PZZA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 07/03/2018 – Papa John’s Wants to Get Back to Making Pizzas; 02/05/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Quarterly Dividend; 07/03/2018 – Peyton Manning sells his Papa John’s franchises before split with NFL; 12/03/2018 – RICKY SANDLER REPORTS 6.5 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC, AS OF FEBRUARY 28, 2018 – SEC FILING

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75 billion and $3.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 104,353 shares to 585,744 shares, valued at $140.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in America Movil Adr (NYSE:AMX) by 194,165 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.66 million shares, and cut its stake in First Cash Financial Services (NASDAQ:FCFS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold WB shares while 58 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 7.99% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 618,793 shares. 208,987 were reported by Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp. Exane Derivatives owns 3,536 shares. Dnb Asset Management As reported 0% stake. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 2.04 million shares. Raymond James And Associate stated it has 10,632 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Asset Mgmt One Comm Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 13,219 shares. Arrowgrass Partners (Us) LP accumulated 22,300 shares. Ent Serv Corporation owns 196 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Natixis stated it has 0.02% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Blackrock has 2.95 million shares. Kenmare Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co reported 15,002 shares stake. Voya Investment Limited Co invested in 0% or 7,681 shares. 4,825 are held by Overbrook.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold PZZA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 23.09% more from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Springowl Ltd Liability Com holds 2.8% or 39,287 shares. Oz Management LP stated it has 66,300 shares. Northern has invested 0.01% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Nuveen Asset Lc has invested 0.01% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). National Bank & Trust Of America De reported 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Verition Fund Lc has invested 0.02% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). 16,990 are held by Diligent Investors Limited Com. Panagora Asset accumulated 4,067 shares or 0% of the stock. Csat Invest Advisory LP holds 0.2% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) or 7,458 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 16,161 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% or 412,241 shares in its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama holds 29,297 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% or 2,102 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc has 987,634 shares. Franklin Resource holds 24,356 shares or 0% of its portfolio.