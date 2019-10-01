Genesis Asset Managers Llp Has Increased By $2.85 Million Its Yandex N V (YNDX) Holding; Penns Woods Bancorp (PWOD) Shorts Increased By 68.75%

Penns Woods Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PWOD) had an increase of 68.75% in short interest. PWOD’s SI was 24,300 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 68.75% from 14,400 shares previously. With 5,300 avg volume, 5 days are for Penns Woods Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PWOD)’s short sellers to cover PWOD’s short positions. The SI to Penns Woods Bancorp Inc’s float is 0.54%. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $30.85. About 610 shares traded. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) has risen 0.02% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PWOD News: 19/04/2018 – Penns Woods Bancorp 1Q EPS 68c; 17/04/2018 S&PGR Ugrds Penns Manor Area SD, PA GO Dbt To ‘A+’; 20/04/2018 – Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Announces Extension of Stk Repurchase Program; 19/04/2018 – PENNS WOODS BANCORP INC QTRLY SHR $0.68; 19/04/2018 – PENNS WOODS BANCORP INC PWOD.O QUARTERLY OPER SHR $0.69; 22/05/2018 – Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Penns Woods Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 69c; 23/04/2018 – Penns Woods Bncp: White Joins JSSB as Branch Manager April 23, 2018 | 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Penns Woods Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PWOD); 19/04/2018 – PENNS WOODS BANCORP INC – TOTAL ASSETS INCREASED $126.0 MLN TO $1.5 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO MARCH 31, 2017

Genesis Asset Managers Llp increased Yandex N V (YNDX) stake by 1.34% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Genesis Asset Managers Llp acquired 76,967 shares as Yandex N V (YNDX)’s stock rose 2.99%. The Genesis Asset Managers Llp holds 5.80M shares with $220.47 million value, up from 5.72 million last quarter. Yandex N V now has $11.43 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.96. About 981,683 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 29/05/2018 – Yandex Launches Yandex.Plus Subscription Service; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +29%; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Yandex; 07/03/2018 Boundless to Host Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Server Enterprise; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Announces Expansion of Alice Intelligent Assistant Ecosystem with new Smart Speaker and Skills Platform; 29/05/2018 – Yandex also unveiled an online delivery platform similar to Amazon Prime; 09/03/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 30/05/2018 – Boundless to Host Upcoming Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Anywhere; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX HEADLINES PUBLISHED IN ERROR; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $134.5M

More notable recent Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Good Time To Start Buying Yandex – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Yandex’s (NASDAQ:YNDX) Share Price Deserve to Gain 83%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Yandex, VTB to launch investment service – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Yandex to stream NHL games in Russia – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Genesis Asset Managers Llp decreased Bancolombia Adr (NYSE:CIB) stake by 230,590 shares to 2.21 million valued at $112.92M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Infosys Technology Ltd Adr (NYSE:INFY) stake by 215,046 shares and now owns 1.84M shares. Hdb Us Hdfc Bank Ltd Adr (NYSE:HDB) was reduced too.

More notable recent Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Considering Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) For Its Upcoming 1.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Announces Stock Split – GlobeNewswire” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on September 29, 2019. More interesting news about Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Microsoft, Tesla And Xilinx – Seeking Alpha” published on September 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Don’t Sell Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Since September 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $16,968 activity. Kranich Charles E. also bought $16,968 worth of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.43 in 2019 Q2. Its up 2.43, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 1 investors sold Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. shares while 6 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 2.42 million shares or 110.73% more from 1.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Tru, a Illinois-based fund reported 55,028 shares. Pnc Service Group Inc owns 3,265 shares. The Missouri-based Kennedy Cap Management has invested 0.04% in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD). Peoples Fin Service, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,407 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD). Geode Capital Ltd Liability Com stated it has 49,801 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bankshares Of America Corp De invested in 4,632 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD). Blackrock Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) for 240,293 shares. 415 are held by Ameritas Partners Inc. Moreover, Legal & General Public Ltd Co has 0% invested in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) for 842 shares. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corp accumulated 25,873 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 7,165 shares. State Street Corporation reported 86,784 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag owns 6,722 shares.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and firms. The company has market cap of $144.78 million. It provides time deposits, super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, checking accounts, and IRAs. It has a 8.93 P/E ratio. The firm also offers loan products comprising secured and unsecured business, and commercial loans that include financing commercial transactions, as well as revolving credit loans with overdraft protection.