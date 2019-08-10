Genesis Asset Managers Llp Has Decreased Its Stake in America Movil Adr (AMX) by $2.72 Million; Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Has Decreased Position in Trimas (TRS) as Stock Price Declined

Genesis Asset Managers Llp decreased its stake in America Movil Adr (AMX) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp sold 194,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.05% . The institutional investor held 5.66M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.80 million, down from 5.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in America Movil Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $14.1. About 1.77 million shares traded. AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has declined 18.52% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 19/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 4Q LOSS MXN11.30B; 17/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVES DIVIDEND OF MXN0.32/SHARE; 19/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 4Q OPER INCOME MXN28.56B; 09/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL SAB DE CV AMX.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $21; 25/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL CEO DANIEL HAJJ SPEAKS IN 1Q CALL; 14/03/2018 – America Movil to roll out 4.5G in 76 cities by end-2018; 20/03/2018 – CORRECT: AMERICA MOVIL TO PROPOSE MXN0.32/SHARE DIVIDEND; 05/03/2018 Mexico regulator approves America Movil fixed-line separation plan; 19/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 4Q REV. MXN263.86B, EST. MXN261.61B; 27/03/2018 – Uruguay Mobile Market Report 2018 Forecast to 2022 – Companies Ancel, Claro, America Movil, Movistar and Telefonica are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Trimas Corp (TRS) by 14.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc sold 33,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.01% . The institutional investor held 202,124 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11M, down from 235,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Trimas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $29.13. About 73,535 shares traded. TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) has risen 3.95% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.95% the S&P500. Some Historical TRS News: 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS 1Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 38C; 26/04/2018 – TriMas Reaffirms 2018 Outlook; 19/04/2018 – DJ TriMas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRS); 15/03/2018 TriMas Aerospace Receives Supplier Award From Airbus; 07/05/2018 – TriMas at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – TriMas 1Q EPS 53c; 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 02/04/2018 – TriMas Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – TriMas Sees 2018 Organic Sales Up About 3%; 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS CORP TRS.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.60 TO $1.75

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold TRS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 44.11 million shares or 0.77% less from 44.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% or 56,000 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bancorp stated it has 83,500 shares. American Century accumulated 178,066 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc Incorporated, a New Jersey-based fund reported 8,800 shares. Keybank National Association Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 34,900 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability holds 28,181 shares. Investment Of Virginia Lc accumulated 25,173 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd, Connecticut-based fund reported 20,630 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Co stated it has 38,659 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ohio-based Victory has invested 0.13% in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS). Moreover, Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability has 0% invested in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) for 8,588 shares. Tower Capital (Trc) reported 65 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 1,677 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 29,416 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Com owns 0% invested in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) for 138,922 shares.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61B and $882.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Endava Plc by 55,325 shares to 285,086 shares, valued at $7.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of Nt Butterfield&Son by 9,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 942,413 shares, and has risen its stake in Systemax Inc (NYSE:SYX).

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75 billion and $3.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Latin America Class C by 51,266 shares to 11.42 million shares, valued at $222.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 202,544 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.09 million shares, and has risen its stake in 58.Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA).

Analysts await AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 13.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.3 per share. AMX’s profit will be $1.13B for 10.37 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.55% EPS growth.