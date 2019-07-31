Genesis Asset Managers Llp Has Decreased Holding in Pricesmart (PSMT) as Stock Declined; Freestone Capital Holdings Has Raised Its Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Stake by $883,020

Genesis Asset Managers Llp decreased its stake in Pricesmart Inc. (PSMT) by 6.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp sold 76,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.52% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.17M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.71 million, down from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Pricesmart Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $62.34. About 41,042 shares traded. PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) has declined 33.21% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.64% the S&P500. Some Historical PSMT News: 27/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Kinsale Capital Group, K2M Group, PriceSmart, Arlington Asset Investment,; 07/03/2018 – PriceSmart Announces February Sales; Provides Guidance on the Preliminary Impact of U.S. Tax Reform; and also announces Earning; 21/05/2018 – PRICESMART INC – ACQUIRED LAND IN PANAMA AND DOMINICAN REPUBLIC UPON WHICH COMPANY PLANS TO CONSTRUCT NEW WAREHOUSE CLUBS; 05/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: PSMT, URBN, FE & more; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Investment Group Buys New 7.4% Position in PriceSmart; 05/04/2018 – PRICESMART INC – NET IMPACT TO EARNINGS IN QTR RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM WAS ABOUT $0.42/SHR; 23/05/2018 – PriceSmart Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – PriceSmart Announces Property Acquisitions in Panama and the Dominican Republic; 07/03/2018 – PriceSmart Feb. Comparable Warehouse Sales Up 4.4%; 07/05/2018 – PRICESMART INC PSMT.O APRIL SALES ROSE 1.6 PCT TO $240.3 MLN

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 27.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc bought 14,717 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,807 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.11 million, up from 53,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $66.65. About 239,287 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – INCREASES ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW TO $1.08 BLN; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CEO MIKE MEARS COMMENTS ON CALL; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $258.9M; 09/03/2018 Magellan Midstream Announces Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pipeline System; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream Does Not Expect Material Impact from Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION; 23/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Mmp Resources Limited; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75 Cents

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.12 million activity. 10,000 shares were sold by Price Philanthropies Foundation, worth $607,752 on Monday, July 15. Another trade for 592 shares valued at $36,059 was made by LYNN MITCHELL G on Friday, February 1.

Analysts await PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.52 EPS, down 26.76% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.71 per share. PSMT’s profit will be $15.88M for 29.97 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by PriceSmart, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.45% negative EPS growth.

